The WAMIs Broaden Their Horizons

To put it delicately, the Wisconsin Area Music Industry Awards (WAMIs) have squandered much of their cache over the past decade, as the annual awards ignored the region's young talent in favor of celebrating the music scene's old guard. That WAMI members so often were the safe bets to win cost the event much of its credibility.
This year's WAMIs, though, suggest a welcome change of pace for the veteran award show, with ample nominations for non-WAMI members and musicians who are genuinely making waves, not just the well-funded ones that most aggressively promote themselves (though, to be sure, the later group is represented, too). Nominations for Bon Iver and Kings Go Forth suggest WAMI is more in touch than it has been recently, and all in all, this is a vast improvement over the self-celebrating nominations of yore.
It's hard not to speculate how much influence RadioMilwaukee's Milwaukee Music Awards had in shaping these WAMI nominations. RadioMilwaukee's young awards quickly proved more on the pulse of regional music than the WAMIs, and coincidentally or not, there's plenty of (justified) overlap between the two awards' nominees this year.
The WAMIs take place on April 27 at the Turner Hall Ballroom. Here's the list of nominees:
CD of the Year:
"My World," by Hindsight; "Keep Your Dreams Alive" by Steve Grimm; "Shatter Queen" by Jayme Dawicki; "White China" by Fever Marlene; "Cathedral Square" by The Lackloves; and "For Emma, Forever Ago" by Bon Iver
Song of the Year:
"Hallmark Stars" by The Lackloves; "Rain on Me" by Hindsight; "Revolution" by Verona Grove; "Lemon King Mahoney" by Fever Marlene; and "Skinny Love" by Bon Iver
Artist of the Year:
Maritime; Bon Iver; Cory Chisel; Ronnie Nyles; Verona Grove; and Fever Marlene
New Artist of the Year:
Invade Rome; Evan Christian; Tallulah Who; Rowdy Prairie Dogs; Kings Go Forth; and The Socialites
Bassist of the Year:
Chris Steelman; Rick LaJeunesse; Gary Christensen; Ken Sigul; and Mike Spellman
Drummer of the Year:
Dave Schoepke; Greg Thiel; Scott Kallenbach; Scott Berendt; Tom Caponi; and Kevin Dunphy
Guitarist of the Year:
Evan Christian; Frank Calarco; Chris Dame; Scotty Meyer; and Robert Allen Jr.
Reeds/ Brass Player of the Year:
Andrew Spadafora; Mary Rodgers; Peter Neumer; Warren Wiegratz; and Steve Cooper
Specialty Instrumentalist of the Year:
Beth Wisnewski; Tommy Greywolf; Rachel Trapp; Danny Jerabek; Andy Linderman; and Ben Rickum
Keyboard Player of the Year:
Jim Sodke; Kevin Machan; Connie Grauer; Joe Hite; and Larry Moore
Best Music Venue:
Mill Creek; Milwaukee Ale House; Caroline's; Turner Hall; High Noon Saloon; and Stone's Throw
Best Print/ Electronic Media:
OnMilwaukee.com; Shepherd Express; The Scene; Maximum Ink; Kenosha News
Best Producer:
Jeff Hamilton; Justin Perkins; Gary Tanin; Joe Puerta; and Marc Golde
Best Radio Station:
WMSE 91.7; WYMS 88.9; WAPL 105.7; and WLUM 102.1
Best Recording Studio:
Nexus; Renwood Messenger; Smart Studios; and Rock Garden
Best Americana Artist:
Twang Dragons; Copperbox; The Liam Ford Band; Cory Chisel & The Wandering Sons; and The Rowdy Prairie Dogs
Best Cover Band:
Fat Bottom Special; Johnny Wad; Eddie Butts; Sonic Circus; Half Empty; and The Toys
Best Big Band/ Swing:
Mr. Lucky; All Star SuperBand; Swing Nouveau; Bay City Swing; Mr. Lucky; and Pat Crawford Big Band
Best Jazz Artist:
Jazz Orgy; Paul Spencer Band; Curt Hanrahan; Chris Crain; Mrs. Fun; and Jack Grassel
Best Blues Artist:
Alex Wilson; Robert Allen Jr.; The Back Alley Band; Rev Raven & The Chain Smokin' Altar Boys; Steve Cohen; and Houndstooth
Best World / Reggae/ Ska Artist:
Unity; De La Buena; Kojo; The Invaders; King Solomon; and Something to Do
Best Bluegrass Artist:
Liberty Bluegrass; .357 String Band; Mud River Lee & The Bluegrass Orchestra; and Stealin' Strings
Best Female Vocalist:
Ronnie Nyles; Jess Bierman; Lisa Hannon; Annie Denison; Deirdre Fellner; and Rhonda Begos
Best Male Vocalist:
Michael Sean; Cory Chisel; Michael Wendland; Gene "Gno" Covelli; Justin Vernon; and Lem Banks
Best Alternative Artist:
The Lackloves; Revolush; Fever Marlene; The Buskers; and Evan Christian
Best Hard Rock Artist:
Spiral Trance; Fahrenheit 420; 9 MM Solution; Marashino; and Profane
Best Rock Artist:
Verona Grove; Bellevue Suite; Steve Grimm; Invade Rome; Boxkar; and Greg Waters and the Broad Street Boogie
Best Pop Artist:
Ronnie Nyles and Tallulah Who; Bascom Hill; Jerry Hunter; Jayme Dawicki; and Maritime
Best Country Artist:
Geoff Landon & The Wolfpack; Chasin' Mason; Grand Union; Nashville Pipeline; and Saddlebrook
Best Christian/Gospel Artist:
Chad James; Danny Gokey; Skillet His Way
Best Hip Hop/ Rap:
The Figureheads; Rusty P's; Handz Onn; and Kid Millions
Best R & B/ Soul:
Soul Food; Eddie Butts; Deirdre Fellner; Mary Davis; and Joe Jordan
Best Tribute/ Nostalgia Artist:
Mark Shurilla; Light Up; Funk Trunk; Beatallica; Separate Ways; and Shattered
HALL Of FAME Inductees for 2009:
Harvey Scales and Butch Vig