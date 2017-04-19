Watch Abby Jeanne Deliver the Goods in the Latest Hear Here Presents Video

Abby Jeanne has one of those voices meant to turn heads, an acrobatic, bluesy wail that dwarfs everything in its vicinity. This winter the Foreign Goods singer put that voice to good use on her debut solo album, Rebel Love , a freewheeling set that imagined a cross between Amy Winehouse and Jefferson Airplane. Before the record’s release in February, she also cut a live session for the Milwaukee web series Hear Here Presents, teasing a few of that record’s songs, some with her limber backing band, others on her own with just a trip-hop accompaniment.

“We shot this one back in December, the coldest, snowiest day of the year it seemed like,” says Hear Here Presents curator Ryan Holman.

As fate would have it, Abby Jeanne was supposed to shoot her Hear Here session the same day as the honky-tonking Southeast Wisconsin rock band Coyote, whose own session hit the web last month, but the snow stranded them in Madison. They’ll belated get a chance to play together this weekend, though, when along with The Quilz Coyote lends support to Abby Jeanne’s show Saturday, April 22 at Company Brewing.

You can stream Abby Jeanne’s Hear Here session below, and catch up on past sessions on the series’ YouTube channel.