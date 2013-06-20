This Week on The Disclaimer: Brian Kramp on the State of Commercial Radio

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly roundtable between the station's Ryan Schleicher, A.V. Club Milwaukee's Matt Wild and I, we're joined by guest Brian Kramp, who updates us on his new podcasting gig at OnMilwaukee and everything else he's been up to since being let go from FM-102.1's flagship morning show, "Kramp and Adler." We ask him to answer a question he raised in a comedy routine a couple of weeks ago—"why is there so much '90s music on the radio"—and pick his brain about the state of commercial radio, its ever-shrinking playlists and reality-TV-discussing morning shows. Not surprisingly, he has some strong feelings. We end the show by failing to name more than one Marcy Playground song.

