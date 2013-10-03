This Week on The Disclaimer: The Cassette "Resurgence"

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly crosstalk with station promotions director Ryan Schleicher, A.V. Club Milwaukee editor Matt Wild and I, we visit the corner of Nostalgia and Novelty to tackle the cassette-tape resurgence. Ryan speaks for the masses when he says he hates cassette tapes and they sound like crap, while Matt and I see some merit in them, since they're cheap to produce and distribute, and they give bands who can't afford vinyl releases something to sell at merch tables. We all agree this won't be a lasting trend, though. The topic spawns a larger discussion about the way we prefer to listen to music in the post-CD age.

Steam the episode below, follow us on Facebook, and catch up with old episodes on iTunes.