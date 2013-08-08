This Week on The Disclaimer: Defending the Flag, and Tisking Crotchety Journos

This Week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly crosstalk between station promotions director Ryan Schleicher, A.V. Club Milwaukee editor Matt Wild and I, we learned that Milwaukee has a flag—and not just any flag, but possibly the greatest flag I have ever seen. It has County Stadium and a menorah on it, as well as a UFO that may or may not be attacking the Allen-Bradley Clock Tower. Unfortunately, there are also people trying to replace this proud 1955 flag with something duller and more contemporary that doesn't have a UFO on it. I make the impassioned case that, while Milwaukee's current flag may be busy and outdated (and confusing and kind of ugly), it earnestly represents the city's heritage and deserves to be preserved.

But first we start the show by calling out two respected Milwaukee journalists who may have crossed a line with their mean-spirited and arguably sexist digs at outgoing Milwaukee Magazine editor Cristina Daglas, who is leaving the city to become the editor of D Magazine in Dallas. Matt recaps his excellent piece about Michael Horne and Daniel Bice's remarks, and we discuss how their criticisms of Daglas speak to journalism's deeply ingrained boy's club mentality.

