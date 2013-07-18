This Week on The Disclaimer: Discussing Downtown

We discuss city development issues regularly on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly crosstalk with station promotions director Ryan Schleicher, the A.V. Club's Matt Wild and I, but we're hardly experts on the topic. For this week's episode, we're joined by somebody who is: Urban Milwaukee's Jeramey Jannene, who talks about some of the "black hole" properties that blight Wisconsin Avenue and what the city can do to address them. We also discuss a recent proposal to bring prestigious sculptures Downtown, why it's time to kill the "Milwaukee inferiority complex" narrative once and for all, and why when it comes to development issues, the county is way more dysfunctional than the city.

