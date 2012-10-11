This Week on The Disclaimer: Freshwater Way and Screech

On this week's loaded episode of The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly crosstalk between station promotions director Ryan Schleicher, A.V. Club Milwaukee editor Matt Wild and I, we share an example of crowdsourcing done right: The renaming of Pittsburgh Avenue to Freshwater Way. Then we discuss the black hole of desperation that is Dustin Diamond, the former "Saved By The Bell" star who will be throwing a nostalgic dance party at the Turner Hall Ballroom on Dec. 29, and give some props to the Dear MKE contest.

You can stream the episode below. The Disclaimer airs Wednesday at noon on 91.7 WMSE.