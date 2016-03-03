This Week on The Disclaimer: Hank The Dog Lives, While the WAMIs Get It Right

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly get together with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record co-founder Matt Wild and I, we examine the latest case study in how people misinterpret what they see on the Internet. Earlier this week the Brewers fan site Brew Crew Ball posted a mostly facetious article claiming that the team replaced its mascot Hank the Dog with a different dog. Like most things with "Hank the Dog" in the headline, the story was widely shared, but its humor was lost on some sports writers and sports radio types, who reported the Hank the Dog conspiracy theory as fact. Then we share some kind words for the Wisconsin Area Music Industry, which just released its most spot-on list of WAMI Awards nominees in years. Has the once widely mocked organization turned a corner? And finally, Matt leads a conversation about the waning significance of album reviews.

