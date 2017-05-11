This Week on The Disclaimer: Some Milwaukee Music

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly culture chat show, we mix it up a bit for the station's latest pledge drive. With co-host Matt Wild out of town (he literally went fishing), we spend our half hour playing some of our favorite recent Milwaukee music (or recent Milwaukee music we could find clean radio edits of), including tracks from Township, Luxi, Liquid City Motors and Midnight Reruns, and talk a little bit about Riot Fest, the state of Milwaukee's thriving electronic music scene, and also the surprising pop makeover from local favorite Lex Allen. Along the way Tyler Maas pops in to say hi. It's a very, very casual episode, but we've got some good ones coming up in the weeks to come, so stay tuned.

You can stream the episode below, and subscribe to the Disclaimer on iTunes.