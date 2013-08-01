This Week on The Disclaimer: Overreacting to Colectivo and Ryan Braun

Like all tight-knit communities, it doesn't take much to whip Milwaukee into a frenzy, but lately the city has seemed even more frenzy-prone than usual, following news of Alterra's name change, Pizza Man's reopening and, most prominently, Ryan Braun's suspension. The Braun news in particular created an outrage tsunami, causing local media to trip all over themselves in the race to condemn the fallen Brewers star (a race that peaked early with one of the most illogical Journal Sentinel opinion pieces its editorial board has published in years). On this week's episode of The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly crosstalk with station promotions director Ryan Schleicher, A.V. Club Milwaukee editor Matt Wild and I, we discuss those topics while making the case for cooler heads.

You can stream the episode below, and as always, feel free to let us know what you think. You can contact us at our Facebook page and download old episodes on iTunes.