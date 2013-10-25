This Week on The Disclaimer: Placemaking with NEWaukee’s Angela Damiani

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly crosstalk with station promotions director Ryan Schleicher, A.V. Club Milwaukee's Matt Wild and I, we're joined by NEWaukee executive director Angela Damiani, who clarifies a few things about the urban camping event we discussed last week. Just how, exactly, is the organization putting its $350,000 ArtPlace grant to use? And how will camping on Wisconsin Avenue going to improve that neighborhood and the local arts scene? Damiani argues we shouldn't get too hung up on the camping angle and cuts through some of the marketing speak that had us all confused last week, while making an argument for crowd sourcing.

