This Week on The Disclaimer: Pokemon Restrictions, Offensive Beer Names and Rolling Stone's Year-End List

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly opinion roundtable, Matt Wild and I discuss the latest chapter of Milwaukee County's ongoing Pokemon Go saga. The county is trying to prevent another influx of augmented reality game players in its parks with a new ordinance, but will that ordinance actually do anything? And isn't it highly unlikely that the Pokemon Go situation would repeat itself anyway? Then Matt explains the latest controversy around a local brewery with a history of offensive beer names, and we discuss one of the more notable of the year's Best of the Year lists: Rolling Stone 's, which as you can imagine features a few glaring outliers.

You can stream the episode below, and subscribe to The Disclaimer on iTunes.