This Week on The Disclaimer: The Spot 4MKE, Advertising Wisconsin and SXSW

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly half hour of polite conversation with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record co-founder Matt Wild and I, we're eulogizing another pointless use of perfectly good grant money: The Spot 4MKE. Never heard of it? Neither had I. That's the marketing-speak name for the underused parking lot at 4th and Wisconsin, and the subject of one of the city's more spectacular failed placemaking initiatives. Matt's got all kinds of takes to share on that one. Then we give a shout out to a new Travel Wisconsin campaign that spotlights something worth spotlighting: supper clubs. And finally, we've gone from asking ourselves "does SXSW matter?" to just saying, "nah," and moving on.

You know the drill. Stream this week's episode below, subscribe to us on iTunes and feel free to weigh in on our Facebook page.