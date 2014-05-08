This Week on The Disclaimer: Our Summer Concert Preview

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly half hour of civil conversation with Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I, we offer our annual summer concert preview, sharing the shows we're most excited to check out in the coming months. Among some of our many picks: Jack White, Nick Cave, Elvis Costello, Maxwell, The Monkees and Dirty Dozen Brass Band. We also have some fun with a few shows we're not quite as excited about, including the annual bottom-tier '90s package Summerland Tour.

Did we miss some good ones? As always, feel free to let us know how wrong we are on Facebook, and catch up on past episodes of The Disclaimer on iTunes. You can stream this week's episode below.