This Week on The Disclaimer: Talking SXSW with Ray Nitti and Kimberlee Laske

Next month 25 Milwaukee artists will head down to Austin to play a Milwaukee-themed stage at the South By Southwest music festival. On this week's episode of The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly crosstalk with Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I, we're joined by one of the Milwaukee artists organizing that stage, rapper Ray Nitti ("Bow"!), and another who will be performing SXSW for the first time as part of it, singer Kimberlee Laske. They detail the vision behind the stage and their hopes for how it could help put Milwaukee's music scene on the national radar, and answer some tough questions from Matt about the stage's crowdfunding and whether one stage can really make much of a difference at a festival as crowded as SXSW.

