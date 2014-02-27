This Week on The Disclaimer: Unlooped vs. Marvin Gaye and Milwaukee vs. SXSW

This week on The Disclaimer, Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I are joined by Tarik Moody, the architect of the latest Alverno Presents production, Unlooped Vs. Marvin Gaye . Moody gives some background on his Unlooped electronic music series and explains why he opted to theme this production around Gaye's most contentious album, Here My Dear . We also discuss Gaye's personal demons and feminist responses to the singer's bitter, mostly one-sided account of his divorce. Then we turn the discussion, once again, to Milwaukee's SXSW efforts and the unusual amount of grumbling about MilwaukeeHome's efforts to crowdfund a stage at the Austin music festival, while Tarik shares some advice to bands making the trip this year.

