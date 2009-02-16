Wilco @ The Pabst Theater, April 14 and 15

×
No ticket details on this one yet, just the bare-bone basics: Perennial draws Wilco will return to the Pabst Theater for a pair of shows in April. The alt-country pioneers will perform on Tuesday, April 14 and Wednesday, April 15.
