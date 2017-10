Those who won't be able to catch Wilco at either one of their ultra-sold out concerts at the Pabst Theater tomorrow or Wednesday will have a chance see to the band in a different capacity tonight at Miller Park, where they'll be throwing the first pitch at the Brewers' 7:05 p.m. game against the Cincinnati Reds. Jeff Tweedy will toss the ceremonial pitch, but the whole band should be there with him.

This might be the first time in history we're excited to have a Cubs fan at Miller Park.