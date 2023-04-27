This Week in Milwaukee: April 27-May 3, 2023

× Expand Photo: The Suburbs - Facebook The Suburbs The Suburbs

The Big Beat, Ben Mulwana, Free Admission to Milwaukee Art Museum, MKE Film Festival continues, International Jazz Day Celebration and more—This Week in Milwaukee!

Thursday, April 27

Big Beat MKE @ The Wicked Hop, 9 p.m.

Sixteen producers will compete in a head-to-head battle tournament on Thursdays over the course of eight weeks, through June 15. One lucky producer will be taking home a huge prize pack, as well as the honor of being dubbed the winner of the Big Beat MKE Tournament.

During a battle, two producers will go head-to-head for three one-minute rounds, alternating beats for the judges and the crowd to hear. If the crowd demands it, one optional overtime round will be contested. Judges will pick the winner based on style, overall sound quality, and crowd reaction. Each night features two beat battles and performances from two Milwaukee hip hop artists.

Ben Mulwana Album Release Show w/ Ali J and Genevieve Heyward @ Anodyne, 8 p.m.

Ugandan-born Ben Mulwana uses thought-provoking lyrics and a diverse range of musical inspiration. His music has been described as afro-soul rock that takes on a unique storytelling quality, bringing a dynamic and high-energy quality that builds on the soulful presence of his solo performances.

Mulwana began as an acoustic singer-songwriter act, but has since grown into a four-piece band, dialing up the flavor, depth, and infectious energy of his music. The full band set has been described as energetic and dynamic while bringing a groovy, magnetic presence that immediately captures the attention of his audience.

Friday, April 28

Free admission to Milwaukee Art Museum, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.

Explore the Museum on this free day commemorating the 99th birthday of the late Dr. Alfred Bader—a chemist, philanthropist, art collector, and Milwaukee Art Museum Member and donor. Celebrate Bader’s legacy and enjoy a self-guided tour of paintings that are in the Museum’s European collection thanks to him.

Among the current exhibitions, On Site: Derrick Adams: Our Time Togetherfeatures a multimedia wall mural and sculptural installation the artist made specifically for the Museum’s East End, on commission. Inspired by Victor Hugo Green’s The Negro Motorist Green Book (published 1936–66), a traveler’s guide for Black Americans during the Jim Crow era, Adams celebrates the rituals of everyday Black life and leisure. The monumental wall mural, titled Our Time Together, includes references to Milwaukee havens Gee’s Clippers, Coffee Makes You Black, and the Wisconsin Black Historical Society, as well as photographs from the civil rights movement of the 1950s and 1960s.

Boom Klang Vroop! Drums and Modular Performance @ Waukesha County Conservatory of Music (1125 James Drive, Hartland), 7 p.m.

An evening of percussion and electronics with Q&A featuring musicians/educators Dave Schoepke, Tim Russell and Jake Polancich.

Zuri's Crown @ Marcus Performing Arts Center, 7:30 p.m.

Set in modern-day Milwaukee, Zuri’s Crown follows the journey of a young woman who seeks to define beauty for herself while building her self-esteem. (shepherdexpress.com/culture/theater/zuris-crown-a-modern-retelling-of-a-classic-tale) By teaching a beauty store owner's arrogant wife that being different shouldn’t be scary, Zuri simultaneously empowers viewers to embrace their own definitions of beauty and to celebrate all forms of it—despite society’s expectations. Through Saturday, more info here: marcuscenter.org/event/zuris-crown.

Saturday, April 29

International Sculpture Day @ Lynden Sculpture Garden, 10 a.m.

Home to a permanent collection of 50 monumental sculptures sited across 40 acres of park, pond, and woodland, Lynden Sculpture Garden celebrates International Sculpture Day by inviting you to visit a favorite sculpture at Lynden or meet a new favorite sculpture at artist-in-residence Gary John Gresl’s pop-up. You can learn more about the Lynden collection at lynden.tours/collection on your phone as you stroll, and you can dive deeper to find out about the many temporary installations on the grounds.

Early Music Now, House of Time, “Angels and Demons” @ St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 5 p.m.

Tartini claimed that his fiendish “Devil's Trill Sonata” was played to him by the devil himself sitting at the foot of his bed, while Heinrich Biber's “Passacaglia” depicts the protection of a guardian angel. Trios by Arcangelo Corelli and Marin Marais, who “played like an angel” contrast with works by Antoine Forqueray, who “played like a demon.” Angelic inspiration and demonic possession take turns driving some of the most dramatic works of the Baroque to mythic extremes. There will be a pre-concert lecture in the Great Hall at 4 p.m.

Denny Rauen and Jess Thayer @ Bar Centro, 8 p.m.

Finger style guitarist (and renowned luthier) Denny Rauen and singer songwriter Jesse Thayer are featured at this cozy Riverwest spot.

Sunday, April 30

International Jazz Day Celebration at Saint Kate–The Arts Hotel, 2 p.m.

From Congo Square in 19th century New Orleans to modern experimental music, jazz is a music that lives and breathes. Celebrate International Jazz Day at Saint Kate for a free event featuring performances by Milwaukee Jazz Institute youth ensembles, a presentation on the history of jazz in Milwaukee, a display of historic Milwaukee jazz photos and an MJI faculty performance.

The event will also feature the taking “A Great Day in MKE” photo, as a nod to the famous A Great Day in Harlem by photographer Art Kane for Esquire magazine in 1958. Musicians of all ages and levels are encouraged to meet in the River Center atrium to be a part of the photo.

To cap off the event there will be a community jam session open to musicians and listeners of all ages, and the lighting of the Hoan Bridge with nine colors to replicate the International Jazz Day logo. More info here: milwaukeejazzinstitute.org/event-details/jazz-day.

The Waukesha Area Symphonic Band Presents: The General, A Silent Film @ Bradley Symphony Center, 3 p.m.

The Waukesha Area Symphonic Band performs a full musical accompaniment to the silent film The General at the historic Bradley Symphony Center. Often regarded as one of the greatest films ever made, the comedic timing and amazing stunts of Buster Keaton are impeccably interwoven into an engaging story based on a factual account from the Civil War.

Accompanying this entertaining film is music drawn from the compositions of James Barnes, as well as authentic fife and drum tunes and civil war marches. The accompaniment was compiled by Carthage College alumna Samantha (Whalen) Reid as a summer research project under the direction of Dr. Ripley. Extracting about 90 minutes of music from over 100 works by Mr. Barnes, the final result follows the pathos, comedy, and heroism of the protagonist and his two loves—Annabelle and his train “The General”.

Monday, May 1

Finding Her Beat @ MKE Film Festival, 1 P.M.

A master of Japanese drumming and a Korean adoptee from Minnesota boldly convene an all-female troupe to perform Taiko, the Japanese drumming art that has been off-limits to women for centuries. This energizing and uplifting story follows a dynamic group of performers working to bridge the cultural divide while fighting through creative differences, exhaustion, and the early menace of COVID-19. The Milwaukee Film Festival continues through May 4, more info at mkefilm.org/mff23.

Tuesday, May 2

Hadestown @ Marcus Performing Arts Center

Hadestown takes the ancient Greek myth of Orpheus and Eurydice and modernizes the tale with Eurydice working in an underground industrial inferno due to poverty caused by climate change ‘up above.” Orpheus is now a poor musician who comes to rescue her, and in the process, they help others to escape. Despite its obviously dark undertones, it provides a positive spin on the original Greek tragedy. Through May 7, more info at marcuscenter.org/event/hadestown.

Wednesday, May 3

The Suburbs @ Turner Hall, 8 p.m.

In the era of Prince, The Replacements and Hüsker Dü, The Suburbs were the Minneapolis band whose throbbing groove meant every show was an instant party. A solid and funky rhythm section, great musicianship and catchy songs that veered from nearly cerebral to almost creepy, they were the first artists to release a record for the Twin/Tone label. Several lifetimes ago they were the very first band I interviewed; more recently Chan Poling and crew were in town back in 2019: shepherdexpress.com/music/music-feature/the-suburbs-are-revitalized.

The band was described as a “Midwest Roxy Music,” with songs like “Love is the Law,” “Waiting” and “Music for Boys” earning them great reviews. A six-year arc took the band from indie Twin/Tone to majors Mercury to A&M Records. Formed in 1977, by 1988 they called it a day. Yet they never fully went away.