This Week in Milwaukee: Dec. 23-29, 2021

A vigil for peace, a tribute to the late Mike Hoffmann and holiday music from Jerry Grillo, Funk Yule III, Trans-Siberian Orchestra and more, This Week in Milwaukee.

Thursday, Dec. 23

Christmas Vigil for Peace on Earth and to Lift the US Blockade of Cuba @ Peace Action of Wisconsin, 6 p.m.

Milwaukee supporters of normal relations between the U.S. and Cuba, have organized this Christmas season’s show of neighborly support, sponsored by the Wisconsin Coalition to Normalize Relations with Cuba (wicuba.org), the End the Wars Coalition, VFP Chapter 102 and Peace Action Wisconsin. Organizers plan to take photos and share them with other supporters across the country and Cuba to show our Cuban neighbors that they are not alone.

Here’s To You Friend, An Ode To Mike Hoffmann @ The Cooperage, 6:30 p.m.

Milwaukee music producer and musician Mike Hoffmann who passed away in October had decades of music to his credit. https://shepherdexpress.com/music/local-music/mike-hoffmann-celebration-of-life-at-the-cooperage/ Among the friends, family and artists scheduled to speak or perform at this celebration of his life includes: Marissa Jablonski, Peter Strand, Yipes!, John Strand & Bob Jennings, Semi-Twang, Ernie Holtz & Roy Anderson, NINETEEN THIRTEEN, John Hoyleman, The Carolinas, Mood Vertigo and The Delta Routine.

The Lovelies w/Steve Ziel @ Shank Hall, 8 p.m.

Photo: The Lovelies - last.fm The Lovelies The Lovelies

Originally formed in Austin, TX, Liv Mueller moved back to Milwaukee and The Lovelies released a few albums that got attention; the only thing preventing them from breaking big was their Milwaukee address. Mueller’s songwriting depth was backed by musicians who knew all about alt-rock crunch. Although disbanded, the Lovelies continue to play reunion shows. Mueller even promises a new song for the occasion.

“The reunion rehearsals are a trip because we think we don’t remember a song and then our brains spit out the correct version!” Mueller said. “We put ourselves on auto correct for the gig, but not auto tune.”

Friends of the Shepherd Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly newspaper. LEARN MORE

Mueller, Barbara Endes, Damian Strigens and Bill Backes have continued to make music in the years since the Lovelies stalled. “I think we all still do music because we are completely mental and extremely interested in making no money,” Mueller joked. You might remember opener Steve Ziel as front man for Blackfish and later Pet Engine.

Jerry Grillo Christmas Show @ The Jazz Estate, 8 p.m.

× Jerry Grillo - After the Ashes

Vocalist Jerry Grillo returns with his holiday show. Two sets to get you in the spirit. His "Where Was Christmas?" came out in 2018 and he’s kept busy during the pandemic releasing new music, "How Many Februarys," dedicated to Karen Carpenter, “Good People” and “After the Ashes.”

Funk Yule 3 - Conscience Congress w/ The Steph Lippert Project, Hopper's Luck and FunkClub Wagon @ Linneman’s, 8 p.m.

× “Drive That Funky Soul” by FunkClub Wagon

The grooviest holiday bop in town, this musical banquet features four groups. This a rare chance to see FunkClub Wagon not in motion on land or sea. Here’s hoping the band plays music from the upcoming EP.

Sunday, Dec. 26

Trans-Siberian Orchestra Winter Tour 2021 @ Fiserv Forum, 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.

× Trans-Siberian Orchestra

Progressive rock group Trans-Siberian Orchestra brings its Winter Tour back to Fiserv Forum. This year’s long-awaited tour celebrates the 25th anniversary of the group’s landmark album Christmas Eve and Other Stories, the three-times certified platinum album that launched the group to superstardom and spawned the bring-the-whole-family rock holiday tradition. TSO remains one of rock’s most charitable bands. Once again, TSO will give at least $1 from every ticket sold to charity. To date, approximately $16 million has been donated by the group.

Wednesday, Dec. 29

BoDeans and The Gufs @ Pabst Theater, 7 p.m.

× Expand Photo: Pabst Theater Group Bodeans and The Gufs The Bodeans and The Gufs

Local favorites BoDeans and The Gufs come together for a co-headlining show at the Pabst Theater. Both groups started out in Milwaukee’s East Side music scene and eventually ascended to the national ranks.