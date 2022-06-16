This Week in Milwaukee: June 16-22, 2022

× Expand Photo: The East Side - theeastside.org Summer Soulstice Music Festival Summer Soulstice Music Festival

The return of live music at Charles E. Fromage, Summer Soulstice takes over the East Side, a tribute to Mike Hoffmann, Juneteenth Day celebrations and more—This Week in Milwaukee!

Thursday, June 16

John Sieger w/ Special Ghost Andy Pagel @ Charles E. Fromage (5811 W. Vliet St.), 6:30 p.m.

The second season of music on this cozy Washington Heights rooftop bistro kicks off with music continuing through September. Talent buyer Jeff Stehr has lined up a wide array of stellar local talent for the Thursday and Sunday shows, ranging from the Bastille Day-inspired sounds of Milwaukee Hot Club, Robin Pluer and Mrs. Fun to the folk tunes of John Stano, from Steve Cohen’s Blues to legendary songwriter Bill Camplin. John Sieger and Andy Pagel kick things off with a two-set performance tonight. More info here: charlesfromage.com.

Friday, June 17

The Warlocks w/Sisters of Your Sunshine Vapor @ The Back Room, 7 p.m.

On their 10th album, The Chain, The Warlocks use psychedelic rock and drone music to tell the story of a fictional runaway couple known as Rocky and Diamond. Guitarist-singer Bobby Hecksher says their journey—a rock opera perhaps—, is based around “a Bonnie & Clyde-ish twenty-something couple who rob a bank but get caught and then are cast down the bottomless pit of our justice system. (They) come from different means and thus have very different outcomes” heard through a psychedelic soundwave of smooth guitar riffs and hollowed vocals.

McKinley James @Shank Hall, 8 p.m.

McKinley James influences start with blues guitarists like Otis Rush and Johnny “Guitar” Watson and move to a sound reminiscent of soul groover Eddie Hinton. At just 19 years old, James has released new EP, Still Standing By (produced by The Black Keys’ Dan Auerbach), that is soul music with a dash of blues growl. Backed by a band of ringers, his father Jason Smay (Los Straitjackets and J.D. McPherson) plays drums and Austin John Doody on Hammond organ usually rips it up in guitar with the Hi-Jivers.

Saturday, June 18

Summer Soulstice Music Festival @ Various Locations, Noon

From noon to midnight the annual Summer Soulstice Music Festival takes over the East Side with three stages, Kenilworth, Blackcat Alley and Ivanhoe; 19 music acts including Dramatic Lovers, Immortal Girlfriend, Klassik, Tigera and Browns Crew; food and market vendors and kids activities. More info here theeastside.org/happenings/summer-soulstice

Celebrating Mike Hoffmann @ Ope Brewing Co. (6751 W. National Ave, West Allis), 3 p.m.

Mike Hoffmann’s musical fingerprints could be found on local acts for decades. When the guitarist-producer died last year, he had recently performed a farewell concert with his group Semi-Twang, who had been inducted into the Wisconsin Area Music Industry (WAMI) Hall of Fame. The City of Milwaukee and former-Mayor Barret also issued a proclamation honoring the group. shepherdexpress.com/music/local-music/milwaukee-musician-and-producer-mike-hoffmann-passes

This event, originally scheduled for last December, includes Semi-Twang, Mood Vertigo, nineteen thirteen, The Delta Routine, The Carolinas and other musicians honoring his legacy.

Six Wives of Richard w/ Boy Dirt Car @ Circle A, 8 p.m.

Fresh off an appearance at the Lest We Forget Concert, Six Wives of Richard are an OG punk trio. To call them “old-school” sidesteps the history—they have been part of the scene since New Wave music took the city by storm. Then, order an aperitif and settle in for a rare appearance by Boy Dirt Car. The group has trafficked in “easy listening” sounds since 1981, when the original lineup began in Milwaukee. Now headquartered in Minnesota, the group released the cassette Venice Beach in 2020.

Sunday, June 19

Juneteenth Street Festival @ Northcott Neighborhood House, 9 a.m.

Juneteenth is a holiday celebrated in cities across the United States to commemorate the Emancipation. Join the 51st annual Juneteenth celebration with a parade, festival and concert. The Milwaukee celebration is a community-wide event organized as a street festival with various family-friendly activities taking place over the course of a day. The annual summer block party encourages anyone and everyone to attend and join in the festivities, which include live music, kids’ games, exhibits, soul food and more.

The parade starts at 14th and Atkinson south to Dr. MLK Drive and then east to Locust. More info here: juneteenthmke.org.

Juneteenth Day: A Celebration of Fathers @ Alice's Garden Urban Farm, 4 p.m.

Celebrating 50 years, Alice’s Garden provides models of regenerative farming, community cultural development, and economic agricultural enterprises for the global landscape. They recognize the cultivating, preparing, and preserving of food, and food traditions, as cultural arts to be reclaimed and celebrated fully in urban agriculture.

The Juneteenth celebration includes music by DJ Mosh Wah, Willonwater, Konjure Koas, guided meditation and more.

Tuesday, June 21

Guitars for Vets - 21 Guitar Salute w/ Drivin N Cryin, Willy Porter Band, Kharma Shotgun and Joey Belladonna of Anthrax @ Best Place at the Historic Pabst Brewery, 5 p.m.

The Milwaukee chapter of Guitars for Vets’ 11th annual awareness and fundraiser will be hosted by Danika Tramburg (Miss Wisconsin 2019) and feature performances by G4V Veterans, Willy Porter Band, Kharma Shotgun, Drivin N Cryin and Joey Belladonna (Anthrax).

The $50 ticket includes a buffet style dinner by Mission BBQ, free event t-shirt and a drink ticket. More info here: guitars4vets.org/21gs.

Wednesday, June, 22

Queer Spotlights – Artist Market @ Cactus Club 5 p.m.

In celebration of Pride Month, Cactus Club will hold their annual Queer Spotlights series. Five queer-centered events showcasing music and other artforms from every corner of the LGBTQ+ community. Each event will celebrate the intersections of sexuality, ability, neurodivergence, race, class and gender. All ages, especially youth, are encouraged to attend. The objective is to bridge understandings and foster friendships between generations of queer kin.