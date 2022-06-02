This Week in Milwaukee: June 2-8, 2022

× Expand Photo: Milwaukee Jazz Vision - mkejazzvision.org Bay View Jazz Fest Bay View Jazz Fest

Pridefest and more Pride at Cactus Club; Boone & Crockett turns 10; MSO play The Beatles; Jazz and Art takes over Bay View; Roma music with Dead Man’s Carnival and more —This Week in Milwaukee!

Thursday, June 2

Pridefest @ Henry W. Maier Festival Park (Summerfest Grounds), 4 p.m.

Reprising its role as the summer’s inaugural lakefront festival on the Henry Maier Festival Park grounds, PrideFest takes place Thursday through Saturday, June 2–4. shepherdexpress.com/lgbtq/my-lgbtq-pov/milwaukee-pride-events-will-return-in-june

Milwaukee Pride Inc. President Wes Shaver announced the festival’s “triumphant” return saying, “I couldn’t be happier to make this announcement. It’s time to push forward and bring back the events and community functions that make Milwaukee so special; celebrating people is something this city does better than anywhere else … and it’s an honor to once again kick off festival season. Let’s get back to strengthening our social fabric and raising a glass together!”

Through Saturday. More info here: pridefest.com/line-up/skyyline-main-stage.

Friday, June 3

Richard Knight: Walking with Purpose and Lauren Semivan: A Map Both Distant and Concrete @ Portrait Society Gallery of Contemporary Art, 3 p.m.

Portrait Society Gallery of Contemporary Art presents a new major exhibition of work by Milwaukee-based artist Richard Knight along with a small solo presentation of new work by Lauren Semivan in the Adjacent Gallery.

Knight works in an interdisciplinary manner, crossing boundaries between painting, sculpture, and drawing. Often influenced by nature and found objects, Knight assembles hanging installations of items he finds on his walks. These objects may then lead to shapes and images in his paintings or generate interest in solitary objects that he transforms by adding skins of color and texture.

Photographer Lauren Semivan’s work has affinities with Knight’s in that she creates tableaux on a studio wall from found objects and fabric, building compositions until they feel right and then photographs them. The resulting images are expansively poetic and timeless, stretching between the representational and abstract and masking any orientation to the confines of the staging.

ART 64 @ Tosa Village, 5:30 p.m.

ART 64 is a plein aire painting tournament featuring 64 artists competing for votes to advance to the next round. The winning art receives $20,000. See the artists in action along State St., Harwood Ave., Underwood Ave. and at the Root Common Park.

Also Saturday. More info here: art64tosa.com.

Bay View Gallery Night @ Various locations

Gallery night comes alive with galleries popping up all over the neighborhood. Check out Process, Prototype, Failure at The Magnet Factory where the creative process is featured. Artists include: Sarah Hanson, Jason Legear, Christian Franczyk, Current Projects, Matthew Vivirito, Katrina Lynn, Shop Directive, Mila, Lucas Hennessey, Phillip Ankey, Kayoko Miyazawa and Ross Severson.

More info here: bvgn.org.

Bay View Jazz Fest @ Various Locations

The Bay View Jazz Fest features multiple groups during the night of the spring Bay View Gallery Night. The festival provides a showcase for some of Milwaukee’s finest musicians and offers the general public the opportunity to experience the best of today’s new live jazz and creative music for free in club settings.

Bay View provides for an ideal festival experience, presenting groups performing all night at multiple venues within close proximity of each other. On this night the BVJF continues to redeem the rich jazz heritage of Milwaukee.

More info here: mkejazzvision.org/bvjf.

Dead Man’s Carnival Featuring Duved Dunayevsky & Daniel Garlitsky @ Miramar Theatre, 6 p.m.

× “Cloud Castles” by Duved Dunayevsky & Daniel Garlitsky

For one of the more entertaining evenings you could have in Milwaukee, Dead Man's Carnival live music circus—the unpredictable assemblage of esoteric talents—will feature Eastern European Roma musicians, Duved Dunayevsky and Daniel Garlitsky.

Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra - Revolution: The Music of The Beatles—A Symphonic Experience @ Bradley Symphony Center, 7:30 p.m.

The songs of the Beatles have become part of the fabric of our culture. The recent documentary Get Back demonstrated the ongoing fascination with the most influential group of the rock and roll era. In Revolution, a symphonic tribute to the Fab Four, music is accompanied by a collection of rare photos, videos and animations displayed on the screen above the orchestra. This magical musical and visual journey includes over 25 of The Beatles’ songs including “Ticket to Ride,” Penny Lane,” “All You Need is Love, “Hey Jude,” and more, all performed live by the MSO.

Through Sunday. More info here: mso.org/concerts/revolution-music-of-beatles/50349.

Saturday, June 4

Milwaukee Highland Games @ Croatian Park (9100 S. 76th St., Franklin) 9 a.m.

× Expand Photo by Barry Houlehen Bagpipers at the Highland Games Bagpipers at the Highland Games

Wisconsin’s original and oldest traditional Scottish Highland Games includes spectacular bagpipe bands, dancing at the Ceilidh, Scottish food, Highland Dancing and working sheepdogs. More info here: milwaukeehighlandgames.org.

Boone & Crockett 10 Year Anniversary w/ Another One, Earthmother and Fuzzbucket, 6 p.m.

× “Disappointment” by Fuzzbucket

With a prime view of the Hoan Bridge, it’s hard to think of a more distinct venue. Celebrating a decade, Boone & Crockett is throwing a no-cover bash featuring the jams of Another One, Earthmother and the melodic, high-energy rock of Fuzzbucket.

Sunday, June 5

Kat and the Hurricane Presents: MKE Pride Afterparty w/ Amethyst Von Trollenberg; RAT BATH; Orange Drink; Dora Diamond; Kat and the Hurricane and Janelle Dumott @ Cactus Club, 7:30 p.m.

× “Call Me By My Name” by Dora Diamond

The Pride celebration continues just over the Hoan Bridge with a full night of entertainment including: RAT BATH’s spooky country core; Dora Diamond darkly seductive blend of jazz, pop and electronica, and one-man band Orange Drink’s sound that moves from folk to rap to punk to noise to electronic dance.