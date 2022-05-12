This Week in Milwaukee: May 12-18, 2022

× Expand Photo: STOMP - Facebook STOMP STOMP

Ex Fabula’s All Stars "Audience Favorite" storytellers, STOMP percussion ensemble in Kohler, GEEKART Opening in Riverwest, spaghetti dinner at the Rockwell Automation Allen-Bradley Clock Tower, Confessions from a Churchboi Tour, an evening of John Lennon’s music for a good cause and more —This Week in Milwaukee!

Thursday, May 12

Ex Fabula All Stars @ Turner Hall, 7 p.m.

Ex Fabula’s annual All Stars event brings together “Audience Favorite” storytellers from regular season StorySlams. They return to the stage with all-new, 10-minute stories on the theme of “Bonus.” The audience crowns a Season 13 Audience Favorite at the night’s end.

Everyone is encouraged to contribute their own stories to the night by submitting real, brief and personal stories via slips of paper at the event. These “UltraShorts” are then read onstage by the emcee.

STOMP @ Kohler Memorial Theater (260 School St., Kohler), 8 p.m.

STOMP, the international percussion ensemble performs as part of Kohler Foundation’s 77th Distinguished Guest Series. From its beginnings as a street performance in the U.K. 25 years ago, STOMP will make sure you never again look at supermarket carts or plumbing fixtures the same way … or paint cans, or kitchen sinks or…

The performers “make a rhythm out of anything we can get our hands on that makes a sound,” says co-founder/director Luke Cresswell. A unique combination of percussion, movement and visual comedy, STOMP has created its own inimitable, contemporary form of rhythmic expression.

Also Friday. More info here kohlerfoundation.org/distinguished-guest-series/77th-dgs-season

Friday, May 13

GEEKART Opening @ Art★Bar, 7 p.m.

GEEKART will feature new works by Burt Gross, Michael Weiss, Jason Breisch and Ellen Raines. Live Music by Crumb Crumb.

Benefit for the Denis Sullivan, 7:30 p.m.

Often seen docked at Discovery World, the S/V Denis Sullivan will not sail in 2022. Discovery World will continue to perform the maintenance and restoration work required of a 22-year-old sailing vessel.

The Rose and Dragon was a Milwaukee-based music trio in the ‘90s which toured doing benefit concerts of sea songs in support of the building of the Wisconsin Flagship Schooner S/V Denis Sullivan. Members of the trio were David HB Drake, Dusty Rose and Clifford Long.

This historic concert, restored from a recently discovered, unedited VHS tape from 1995 will include maritime, shanty and pub songs. The online concert is free, but also a chance to make donations for sustaining the Denis Sullivan as well as the Wil-Mar Neighborhood Center.

More info here https://www.wildhoginthewoods.org/Calendar/index.html

Miles Nielsen & The Rusted Hearts w/Jay Roemer @ The Bend (125 N. Main St., West Bend), 7:30 p.m.

Rockford, Illinois-based Miles Nielsen has spent nearly a decade performing for audiences with music that draws from the prime years of Western-influenced rock music and ‘60s soul, claiming influences as diverse as Otis Redding’s classic sound and Jellyfish’s cult power pop recordings. For Nielsen, music is the family business. No stranger to Milwaukee, he moonlights with wife Kelly Steward, brother Daxx and dad Rick in The Nielsen Trust. His grandfather, Ralph Nielsen, had a recording career and owned a music store in Rockford, IL, where Miles’ dad learned a trick or two about being in a band.

Saturday, May 14

Spaghetti & Rockwell Automation Allen-Bradley Clock Tower Views @ Rockwell Automation, 2-7 p.m.

Once known as the largest four-faced clock in the world, the Rockwell Automation Allen-Bradley Clock Tower aka "The Polish Moon,” will be the site for the 32nd Annual UPAF Fundraiser Dinner. The event will feature entertainment, games, a children's party area with face painting, jugglers, balloon artist and clock tower tours. There will also be raffles, a virtual auction and a wine pull. Reservations are required. Register here https://www.eventbrite.com/e/32rd-annual-upaf-fundraiser-dinner-tickets-289699327487

2 Guitars and A Mic: Confessions from a Churchboi Tour featuring Terry Rogers, Jubu Smith, Shonn Hinton & Shotgun@ Shank Hall, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee guitarist Shonn Hinton’s impressive resume includes working with Mary J. Blige, Jay-Z, Lil Wayne, John Legend and Jill Scott. With his Gospel roots, this show gives Hinton a chance to display the journey that made him the musician he is today.

Sunday, May 15

Lilliput Records Fundraiser @ Cactus Club, noon

When founder of The Exclusive Company, James Giombetti aka Mr. G, died in November of 2021, the future of the chain of Wisconsin music stores was uncertain. The Farwell Avenue location is set to reopen as Lilliput Records with Tanner Musgrove and Brian Kirk at the helm. A GoFundMe statement reads, “Our aim has always been to be a non-judgmental place to decompress and leave your worries at the door. As Lilliput Records, our goal is the same. We strive to have something for everyone and offering Milwaukee a diverse and vast selection of new and used vinyl, CDs and DVDs has always felt like our purpose. Our vision for the future of Lilliput Records is to be a much more community-based space.”

The event will feature live DJs spinning indie pop/’80s guitar pop/ northern soul/ ‘60s female fronted pop. A raffle with goodies from local businesses; Spin Art MKE will be providing an interactive art experience with booths and Moody x Lilliput Zines will be available for purchase with a sliding scale of $5- $15.

"Peace Thru Music" - A John Lennon Tribute @ Linnemans, 7 p.m.

Since it opened in 1993 Linneman’s Riverwest Inn has hosted many benefit performances. Now in its 21st year, “Peace Thru Music—A John Lennon Tribute,” helps raise awareness for sensible gun laws. Proceeds go to Wisconsin’s Anti Violence Effort (WAVE) and the national Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence. Co-owner Marty Hacker organizes the event which corrals over 20 local acts that cross generations. Amy Rohan, Sigmund Snopek, Mrs. Fun, Bristlehead and plenty more reimagine (sorry) the songs John Lennon made famous with the Beatles and his solo career.

John Lennon was murdered Dec. 8, 1980 by four shots from a handgun.