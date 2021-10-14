This Week in Milwaukee: Oct. 14-20, 2021

If you are looking for jazz you are in the right place. Live jazz returns to the Pabst Theater, The Jazz Estate and Riverwest’s bar centro; Present Music’s celebrates 40 seasons and Suzzy Roche and Lucy Wainwright Roche play an intimate concert at Café Carpe.

Thursday, Oct. 14

Pat Metheny @ Pabst Theater, 8 p.m.

Touring in support of his new album, Side-Eye NYC (V1.IV), guitarist-composer Pat Metheny says, “I wanted to create an ongoing platform to host a rotating cast of the newer generations of musicians who have particularly caught my interest along the way.” Ever-restless, Metheny’s music spans chamber music with the recent Road to the Sun to his overlooked no-holds barred album Zero Tolerance for Silence.

Keeping Time – Present Music @ Jan Serr Studio, 7:30 p.m.

Present Music marks 40 years shepherdexpress.com/culture/classical-music/present-music-keeping-time-in-its-40th-season/ with a provocative program exploring “time” featuring a world premiere by Latvian composer Krists Auznieks, a signature Present Music arrangement based on Sigur Rós, and two new choreographed works by guest collaborator Maria Gillespie. Also Friday. More info here https://www.presentmusic.org/events

Suzzy Roche and Lucy Wainwright Roche @ Café Carpe (18 S. Water St. West, Fort Atkinson) 8 p.m.

A short road trip to Café Carpe offers a rare chance to experience this duo in a perfect listening room setting. Mom Suzzy Roche (The Roches) and daughter Lucy Wainwright Roche, the daughter of Loudon Wainwright III, half sibling to Rufus and Martha Wainwright, are on the road with their 2020 album I Can Still Hear You. More info here cafecarpe.com

Friday, Oct. 15

Zacc Harris Group @ The Jazz Estate, 8 p.m.

Live jazz returns to the Estate with Minneapolis’ Zacc Harris Group. The intimate Jazz Estate’s four-decade pedigree means you can count on the nightspot for some serious jazz. If you are looking for an intimate lounge with a timeless vibe, this is it.

Guitarist Harris and his group are touring in support of their album Small Wonders, about which a reviewer wrote “Similar to his writing, Harris's guitar style is distinctly his while also part of a continuum that extends back to earlier players like Jim Hall and Wes Montgomery.”

David Hazeltine & Billy Peterson Reunite @ bar centro, 6:30 p.m.

A chance meeting brought Billy Peterson (bass) and David Hazeltine (piano) together at Milwaukee’s John Hawk’s Pub nearly 40 years ago. Fast-forward to present day, Peterson and Hazeltine reunite, with Devin Drobka on drums, for a two-evening celebration of musical camaraderie. Also Saturday. More info here centrocaferiverwest.com/bar-centro

Saturday, Oct. 16

Semi-Twang @ Shank Hall, 8 p.m.

× Semi-Twang - "Wages Of Sin"

Billed as The Last Twang, Semi-Twang exits stage left before their Oct. 17 induction in the WAMI Hall of Fame. The roots rockers released the 1988 debut Salty Tears on Warner Bros. Records before taking a lengthy hiatus. Theirfine second act resumed with 2011’s Wages of Sin; albums The Why And the What For and Kenosha followed. The brothers John and Mike Sieger, Mike Hoffmann, Bob Jennings and Jason Klagstad all continue with musical irons in fire.

“It’s all amicable and I’m quite fond of everyone in the band and proud of all we accomplished,” songwriter John Sieger said, regarding the decision retire the band. Sam Llanas opens; his recent album Ghosts of Yesterday’s Angels is a sly acronym on his Goya trilogy.

Wednesday, Oct. 20

Marshall Crenshaw w/ Louie Lucchesi & Mike Benign @ Shank Hall, 8 p.m.

× Marshall Crenshaw - Misty Dreamer

Rock and roll polymath Marshall Crenshaw’s 1982 debut album announced a pop master to the world, though keen-eared music heads’ radar was already tuned to his Shake Records 12” “Something’s Gonna Happen.” In a career that has found the Detroit-native performing as John Lennon in the stage production Beatlemania and Buddy Holley in the film La Bamba, Crenshaw has gone on to pen a book Hollywood Rock, collaborate with the Gin Blossoms, a resuscitated MC5 and is working on a documentary about producer Tom Wilson—not to mention over two dozen albums and EPs. Back in 2015, Crenshaw played a Milwaukee show backed by The Bottle Rockets shepherdexpress.com/music/concert-reviews/bottle-rockets-marshall-crenshaw-shank-hall

Openers Louie Lucchesi & Mike Benign are no strangers to local music fans. The acoustic set unveils a much-anticipated collaboration, hopefully with an album on the horizon.