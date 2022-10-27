This Week in Milwaukee: Oct. 27-Nov. 3, 2022

Thursday, Oct. 27

Milwaukee’s Got Talent–Fundraiser for Gwen Moore @ The Ivy House, 6 p.m.

It’s a talent show and a fundraiser for Congresswoman Gwen Moore. She has served Milwaukee since 1989, moving from State representative to state senator and in 2004 to Congresswoman in the 4th Congressional District. With 18 years seniority, Moore now has a much greater influence in Congress through better committee assignments which enables her to better serve her constituency.

Friday, Oct. 28

Remembering Baba @ Plymouth Church, 7 p.m.

Hindole Majumdar School of Music and Dance presents a concert in honor of Ali Akbar Khan's centennial year. Khan was instrumental in popularizing Indian classical music in the West, known for his virtuosity in playing the sarod. This performance features Indian music scholar George Ruckert (sarod), educator Hindole Majumdar (table) and Lyon Leifer (bansuri and flute), who has been praised Indian audiences and critics alike.

Long Mama w/Joseph Huber and Caley Conway @ Cooperage, 7 p.m.

Long Mama songwriter Kat Wodtke fronts an all-star band that includes guitar slinger par excellence Andrew Koenig, drummer Nick Lang (Ryan Necci & the Buffalo Gospel), along with bassist Samuel Odin (Horseshoes & Hand Grenades); this show is a release for Long Mama’s new album Poor Pretender. The trio of tracks streaming on Bandcamp showcase Wodtke’s Midwest misfit country sound and informed by her knack for travel and getting songs for the miles and experiences.

Songwriter Joseph Huber is riding the momentum from his sixth solo album The Downtowner which came out last spring, but don’t be surprised if he has new material ready. Caley Conway has seemingly kept a low profile since releasing the intriguing Bliss or Bust EP in 2021; her website promises Only A Dark Cocoon is on the horizon.

Mike Mangione @ Colectivo Back Room, 7 p.m.

“Anastasia” by Mike Mangione

“If I could wash my sins I’d drown,” sings Mike Mangione on “Anastasia.” Blending Americana with cellos and violins to create a sort of chamber-folk hybrid, the Milwaukee-based singer-songwriter has released Blood & Water, his sixth full-length album. It “is redolent of themes of personal sacrifice in the pursuit of a life that’s truly fulfilling.” Mangione explains, “The blood signifies the sacrifice, an open wound, pain and the giving of self. The water represents cleansing, rebirth, growth, life and becoming anew.’”

For the recording, Mangione recruited producer Larry Campbell, a musician and producer who has worked with artists such as Bob Dylan, Emmylou Harris, Levon Helm and Rosanne Cash.

Son Rompe Pera @ Latino Arts, 7 P.M.

“Cumbia Algarrobera” by Son Rompe Pera

Born and raised in the outskirts of Mexico City, the Gama brothers are keeping the legacy of marimba music strong through their latest project, Son Rompe Pera. Their fresh and forward take on the genre pushes marimba’s limits into the 21st century with a garage band/ punk vibe, mixing urban sounds with cutting edge cumbia rhythms and beats.

Originally performing alongside their father at local events as children, the brothers soon left behind their traditional musical upbringing, playing in various punk and ska bands. They have now come full circle, with the marimba leading them back, and mixing all of their influences together, giving their sound a new twist never before seen in Mexican folk music.

Drop Dead! @ Racine Guild Theatre (2519 Northwestern Ave. Racine, WI), 7:30 p.m.

A murderer may be on the loose, but the show must go on! In Billy Van Zandt and Jane Milmore’s Drop Dead! a rag-tag cast of actors are desperately trying to revive their careers in a new murder mystery play. However, the set falls apart, props break, lines are forgotten, and their fellow theatre creators keep ending up dead. From rehearsal to opening night, the murders continue and mayhem ensues as the remaining actors try to save the show, solve the mystery, and stay alive for curtain call.

Through Nov. 10.

Saturday, Oct. 29

Dia de los Muertos Festival & 5K Run Walk @ Forest Home Cemetery & Arboretum, 9 a.m.

Milwaukee’s only cemetery-based Dia de los Muertos festival is at Forest Home Cemetery and Arboretum. Dia de los Muertos is one of Mexico’s traditional holidays reuniting and honoring beloved ancestors, family and friends. Forest Home Cemetery & Arboretum opens its gates and welcomes the community to take part in a family friendly free festival with food trucks, craft activities, local vendors, altars to the dead, music and traditional dance.

Bring the whole family (and your leashed dog!) to this festival in the city's largest and oldest operating cemetery. Traditional Day of the Dead attire is encouraged, and free face painting is available. 5K Run & Walk sponsored by Children's Wisconsin starts at 9 a.m. Register here.

Post-run activities include: food trucks, mariachis, folkloric dancers, altars to the dead, face painters, children’s art and craft activities.

Halloween Weekend In 1779 @ Old Falls Village Park (N96 W15791 County Line Rd., Menomonee Falls), 2:30 p.m.

The Revolutionary Patriots in 18th century New England didn’t celebrate Halloween, but the “scary” Redcoats at the Interactive Escape Theater show, Revolution, are at the ready to stop any spies on their mission.

The audience, 10 people at a time, take the path at Old Falls Village to become patriot spies for the Continental army. Their hour-long experience is fraught with danger of trickery, bullying, and maybe a little humor. Audience members must get the secrets needed for victory by decoding riddles and clues which will be sent to George Washington.

Included in the back in time journey are a trip to an 18th century coffee house, a cabin in the woods and a dangerous foray into a British camp. This historical adventure from Morning Star Productions is appropriate for ages 8 and up.

Also Sunday

Sunday, Oct. 30

Cuba Solidarity Rally and Caravan @ Zao MKE Church (2319 E. Kenwood Blvd.), Milwaukee, 12:30 p.m.

Cuba is the first country in Latin America to legalize abortions and guarantee free reproductive and other health care to all. Still, the U.S. economic blockade interferes with Cuba’s right to import crucial supplies that their citizens need.

Support the United Nations General Assembly vote calling on the U.S. to end its 60-year economic blockade of Cuba. This event is critical after Hurricane Ian savaged Cuba, after the worst fire in Cuban history, and as U.S. policy continues to severely restricts Cuba's ability to rebuild.

Velocihamster @ Cactus Club, 7:30 p.m.

"First Tube" by Velocihamster

Sean Williamson’ alter ego Velocihamster continues to expand the boundaries of lap steel guitar in this rare evening installment of the Milwaukee Record Halftime Series. Dubbed “Slidecore,” Williamson’s crossroads has the sound of surf, blues rock and high-energy improvisation.