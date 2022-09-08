This Week in Milwaukee: Sept.8-14, 2022

Artwork for sale and for appreciating, a library celebrates 125 years, the BRINK New Play Festival, a weekly improvised music workshop returns, outdoor music continues and more—This Week in Milwaukee!

Thursday, Sept. 8

× Expand Photo: whiskeybelles.com Chrissy Clobes Chrissy Clobes

Barbara Stephan Band @ Jazz in the Park - Cathedral Square Park, 5 p.m.

Chrissy Clobes @ Braise, 6 p.m.

'Come on Over to Me' by Barbara Stephan

Barbara Stephan and Chrissy Clobes are two artists who walk that tightrope of giving the people what they want (popular cover tunes) and following the vision for their own original music. While that is a discussion for another time, flip a coin and enjoy outdoor music while Mother Nature allows.

Stephan’s 2019 album Come on Over to Me is a Motown-inspired album backed by a 10-piece band. Clobes’ day job with trio The Whiskeybelles deals in “roots country born of gin halls and juke joints.”

Almost Sunrise: Hope is on the Horizon - Community Screening & Panel Discussion @ Oak Creek Performing Arts & Education Center (340 E. Puetz Road, Oak Creek), 6 p.m.

Almost Sunrise chronicles the transformative journey of two Iraq war veterans who set off on a 2,700 mile walk in order to save themselves from suicide. It is the first film about “moral injury” and its connection to the suicide crisis. The film premiered at Telluride Mountain film in 2016 and has had over 600 screenings across the U.S., winning six major awards including the Cine Golden Eagle Award. In recognition of the positive impact the film has had in society, it has been honored with media awards from government organizations SAMHSA and the National Association of Social Workers.

Friday, Sept. 9

“A Time of Toil and Triumph: Selections from the Shogren-Meyer Collection of American Art” @ Grohmann Museum at Milwaukee School of Engineering, 5 p.m.

× Expand Image courtesy The Shogren-Meyer Collection of American Art 'The Wonderland of Oil' by Thornton Oakley 'The Wonderland of Oil' by Thornton Oakley, 1942

The grand opening event for this powerful exhibit, a collection based on the “interwar period,” a time of American reinvention—economically, socially, and artistically. The exhibition runs Sept. 9, 2022-Feb. 26, 2023. Get the lowdown here: shepherdexpress.com/culture/happening-now/a-time-of-toil-and-triumph-selections-from-the-shogren-meyer.

Friends of the Shepherd Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly newspaper. LEARN MORE

Once Upon a Time, 125 Years Ago ... @ Racine Public Library (75 7th St, Racine), 5 p.m.

Any city of note recognizes the importance of the public library—that great melting pot, where all are welcome. And most often it is also the best source for recorded music, DVDs and of course, books banned and otherwise. On Sept. 9, 1897, the Racine Public Library opened its doors for the first time. Now, 125 years later, they’re commemorating the day with the unveiling of their brand-new Techmobile and staged recreations of historic library photos. Stick around for a historical literary talk at 6 p.m., and throughout the evening enjoy story times, crafts, vendors and food.

Saturday, Sept. 10

Free Improvisation Sessions @ Jazz Gallery Center for the Arts, 10 a.m.

Open to all levels of musical ability, this weekly workshop returns featuring rotating guest hosts; a house piano and drum kit is available or bring any other instruments you may want to use. Literally anything. Not music lessons, these sessions are unique—you might be surprised at what you learn in the process. Here is Erol Reyl’s profile of Mark Lawson, Board President, Jazz Gallery Center for the Arts: shepherdexpress.com/culture/supporting-milwaukee-arts/mark-lawson-board-president-jazz-gallery-center-for-the-arts.

Harvest of Arts & Crafts Weekend @ Trimborn Farm (8881 W. Grange Ave., Greendale), 4 p.m.

A fall tradition: artists, beer garden, food and fun, the 39th Annual Harvest of Arts & Crafts Weekend at Trimborn Farm features vendors chosen for their originality of design and quality of craft. From wearable art and holiday decorations, to jewelry, paintings and sculpture, the Harvest Weekend features some of the most exceptional handcrafted work in the Midwest. Also Sunday. More info here: trimbornfarm.com/annual-special-events.

BRINK New Play Festival @ Renaissance Theaterworks, various times Saturday and Sunday

× Expand BRINK New Play Festival logo

Photo: Renaissance Theaterworks Reina Hardy Reina Hardy

Renaissance Theaterworks (RTW), “theater by women, for everyone,” presents the ninth annual BRINK New Play Festival on Saturday and Sunday at their new performance space (255 S. Water St.). BRINK is an opportunity for women playwrights living in the Midwest to showcase their work.

Scheduled readings are “Sunny Days” by Reina Hardy on Saturday, Sept.10 at 2 p.m., and Sunday, Sept. 11, at 7 p.m.; and “Running With Coffee” by Eileen Richards on Saturday, Sept. 10, at 7 p.m., and Sunday, Sept. 11, at 2 p.m. More info here: r-t-w.com/brink.

Indonesian Junk w/Nato Coles & The Blue Diamond Band and Mad Mojo Jett @ Linneman's Riverwest Inn, 8 p.m.

× Mad Mojo Jett

According to Indonesian Junk front man Daniel James, this will be the band’s last show for the foreseeable future. But his is no passive-aggressive plea to come see the band. More likely it is advance warning that when they return, they will be armed with new material. The prolific Milwaukee group traffics in the sound of vintage underground rock spiked with pop hooks. If you are old, they will make you feel young.

Also kicking out the jams, brothers and sisters, is a pair of Minneapolis combos, Nato Coles & the Blue Diamond Band and Mad Mojo Jett.

Sunday, Sept. 11

Starving Artists Show @ Mount Mary University, 10 a.m.

Founded in 1968, the Starving Artists' Show is an annual juried art show all work by 180 artisans is original and sold for $125 or less. The entrance fee supports Mount Mary University scholarships. More info here: mtmary.edu/alumnae/events/starving-artists-show-public.html.

Patty Stevenson and Craig Siemsen @ Charles E. Fromage, 4 p.m.

× “Time to Go” by Patty Stevenson and Craig Siemsen

Live music continues through the end of September at this unique Washington Heights bistro and outdoor rooftop venue. Described as “an acoustically good marriage” by Madison’s Capitol Times, Patty Stevenson and Craig Siemsen are known for their gorgeous harmonies, impeccable musicianship, playful stage humor, and jewel-like original songs. Although primarily roots singer songwriters, Patty & Craig also offer their take on timeless classics, supported by guitars and piano.