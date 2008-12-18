The 19th Annual Christmas Family Feast Will Be the Biggest One Yet

In 1989, community radio station 1290 WMCS and the Salvation Army teamed up to serve the needy on Christmas Day.

Nineteen years later, they're still serving the community's needs-and the need has grown.

1290 WMCS General Manager Don Rosette said that almost 8,000 people are expected to share the traditional holiday meal on Thursday, Dec. 25, at the Midwest Airlines Center. Last year, 5,300 people attended, but the number will likely rise because the feast is a way to celebrate a holiday during tough economic times.

"We have moved away from just serving the needy and we are asking everyone to come to break bread in fellowship on that morning and afternoon," Rosette said. "Many people come who are not down on their luck. They come for the fellowship."

More than 500 volunteers and a host of local donors are offering their services and resources for the expected crowd on Christmas Day. Entertainment will be provided by a Salvation Army band and a few community choirs, and each child will receive a gift. The meal is free for anyone who wants to attend.

Rosette said that the feast is part of WMCS's mission to be a community radio station that does not overlook those who are struggling.

"I wish it were possible for us to say that we don't have to do it," Rosette said. "But I don't know if we'll ever see that in our lifetime. I think that no matter how good things are, there will always be some people who need some kind of fellowship at this time of year, and who are kind of down on their luck and would appreciate a nice traditional Christmas dinner."

The 19th Annual Christmas Family Feast will be held Thursday, Dec. 25, from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Midwest Airlines Center, 400 W. Wisconsin Ave. It's free and open to everyone. For free bus tickets to the feast, call 1290 WMCS at 444-1290.

