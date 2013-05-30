Evers: Voucher Deal as a Trojan Horse

×

I’m not quite sure whatthe Republicans (and their former legislative leaders turned lobbyists) willultimately agree on, but one thing is clear: the state budget will include somesort of voucher expansion.

Democrats and public schooladvocates are frantic, worried about the damage this will do to the vastmajority of state schools that educate the vast majority of students.



But perhaps the voice thatwe should be listening to is state Superintendent Tony Evers, who, despitebeing the guy the state constitution has entrusted to public education, haslittle power in these GOP-on-GOP negotiations.



Evers sent out a pressrelease earlier today, warning that whatever deal ends up in the budget will be aTrojan Horse that will lead to “a voucher in every backpack.” Here’s what struck me:



“Let’s be clear, no cap on voucher enrollment orincome limits has ever stayed in place over the past 20 years. History shows,and I predict, these caps are temporary. And, the result will be more and morefunding pulled out of public school classrooms and put into private andreligious schools. This is the future being set for a state whose publicschools year after year educate students who are among the tops nationally inhigh school graduation and on the ACT college entrance exam. “This is not about Milwaukee anymore. It is nowabout Potosi, Eau Claire, Wausau, River Falls, Ashland, Ashwaubenon, myhometown of Plymouth, and everywhere else in Wisconsin. “Thisis no deal for kids, their families, all taxpayers, and the future of our greatstate.”

The Republicans negotiating with themselves shouldheed Evers’ warning. But they won’t.



Even more worrisome is what happens after the JFC signs off on it. Will it survive both houses? Likely. Will Gov. Scott Walker keep itintact, or will he strike enough words to utterly change the meaning of theprovision and expand vouchers beyond this limited deal? Time will tell.