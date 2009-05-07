Olbermann: Belling's a "Welcher"

The Shepherd honored Mark Belling as our hero of the week for his brave show of bipartisan support of Gov. Jim Doyle. Here’s how the Expresso pundit put it:





Capitalizing on one huge surprise to create another, Belling used last week’s shocking Kentucky Derby winner, Mine That Bird, to throw his weight behind Doyle. In a pre-race blog about the unheralded Mine That Bird, Belling sent a coy message about his future political intentions—here it is, straight from the horse’s mouth: “If this horse wins, I’ll never bet on another race and will vote for Jim Doyle for re-election.”

At 50-1 odds, we couldn’t blame people for thinking that Belling was taking another empty shot at the Democratic governor, once again blathering on with false bravado on a topic he knew nothing about. But Belling was part owner of a horse that finished second at the Kentucky Derby in 1997, so he obviously knew what he was saying. And, lo and behold, when Mine That Bird stormed to victory, all became clear: Belling loves him some Democrats.