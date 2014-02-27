Walker Campaign Treasurer Asked for RFP Details

Remember when the John Doe investigators were looking into potential bid rigging on a deal for county worker’s office space?

Well, this email from John Hiller—a real estate developer, government relations specialist and Scott Walker’s longtime campaign manager—shows why the DA might have been interested:

Note that Jim Villa, who’s cc’ed on the email via his personal email account, is a longtime Walker pal who’s also the head of the Commercial Association of Realtors Wisconsin (CARW). Kelly Rindfleisch pleaded guilty to misconduct in office. She also received this curious email from Villa apparently regarding her work for CARW, which I turned up in the 27,000 pages of John Doe emails.

Is this kosher?