Barack Obama for President

Barack Obama is the best candidate to lead this country in the 21st century.Instead of becoming mired in the political and racial divisions of the past, Obama is offering this nation a fresh vision for our future, one that would restore America’s moral authority in the world while rebuilding the American dream at home.

Obama has a lot of work to do, and he’ll need the help of his supporters once he’s in office. The economy must be stabilized and stimulated, but not by giving the biggest breaks to the wealthy and then hoping that the wealth will trickle down to everyone else. Obama has rightfully made a middle-class tax break and smart health care reform a priority so that average Americans will have more financial stability during difficult times. The next president will also have to contend with two wars and an all-encompassing “war on terror.” Obama must make the changes he has promised while campaigningending the war in Iraq, choosing diplomatic options over threats and bullying, shutting down the Guantanamo Bay detention camp and restoring basic civil liberties. But Americans must also move beyond divisions of “red states” and “blue states” or “pro-America” and “anti-America,” so that we are a tolerant nation that makes decisions based on sound judgment, not reactionary fears.

A vote for Barack Obama is a vote for an American future that is based on the best that America has to offer. This future includes all of us working together to put the worst of the past behind us so that we can build the next great American century.