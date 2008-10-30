Germantown, Butler and Falls Voters Should Support Brady

Longtime state Rep. Sue Jeskewitz decided not to run for re-election this year, which provides voters in the 24th Assembly District with a rare opportunity to give equal consideration to both candidates running for this seat.

We support Democrat Charlene Brady. Brady has served her community as a member of the Germantown Plan Commission, Germantown Village Board and Washington County Board of Supervisors. That experience makes her uniquely qualified to make decisions in the Assembly, since the state plays such a large role in the functions of county and municipal government. She has a thorough understanding of how decisions made in Madison have consequences in local communities. We also like Brady’s pro-education, pro-green economy agenda.

While her opponent, Republican Dan Knodl, has also served in elected office, he has shown questionable judgment in this campaign. Knodl is under investigation in Washington County for allegedly claiming in his campaign literature that he had the support of various individuals who did not, in fact, endorse him.

Instead of sending a representative to Madison who has an ethical cloud hanging over him, voters should send Charlene Brady to the Legislature, where she will serve with distinction.