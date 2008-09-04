Return Pedro Colon to the State Assembly

The South Side of Milwaukee faces many critical issues that can be helped by progressive state legislation and an effective representative.

That’s why the Shepherd endorses state Rep. Pedro Colon in the 8th District. He is currently a member of the Joint Finance Committee, and as a member of that powerful committee he has helped to send Milwaukee state aid for education and law enforcementaid that Republicans opposed. In this way, Colon has delivered for the city. In the next legislative session, with the state facing a highly strained budget, Colon will need to work even harder to deliver on education, safety, job training and health care. His experience will be an asset to his constituents.

Colon is opposed by Laura Manriquez, a licensed practical nurse, and Jose Guzman. Manriquez, who serves as chairwoman of Esperanza Unida’s board of directors, has a strong passion for solving the issues of her neighbors and would-be constituents and has raised a lot of pertinent questions about Colon in this campaign. (Guzman did not respond to our requests to fill out our candidate questionnaire; he has been helped by former state Sen. Tom Reynolds’ conservative PAC.) Although Manriquez has potential as an advocate for her district, we feel that Colon is a better choice.