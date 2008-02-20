The Cancerous Mischief Vote

Yesterday, Wisconsin went to the polls to decide who would represent their Party in November. At least that’s what’s supposed to happen in a primary election. But yesterday, the first major primary after SuperTuesday, after Republicans narrowed to one candidate, something far more insidious and destructive happened. In large numbers, republican voters "decided" to mischief-vote for Hillary because she might be easier to beat in November!

Yep, that’s Republican for Democracywin at any cost, screw the will of the people, lie, cheat, steal whatever it takes to keep in office. Oh, and do it wrapped in a flag wearing your lapel-pin with your hand cross your heart, mouthing the words to the national anthem.

Hypocrites! Wisconsin Republicans, following Charlie Sykes' scheme to destabilize the democratic process (alright I'm giving Sykes too much credit) chose to be as unethical as the very leadership we have all grown to dislike.

Is it any wonder our nation is in the condition it is? Economically strapped, divided ideologically and financially, acting like an imperial aggressor, condoning treason, torture, spying, kidnapping and gross human rights abuses on a global scale, this cancer that permeates our government has spread down to its citizens.

So today as many Wisconsinites take "hot-showers" to cleanse from their mischief-vote, they’ve condoned a practice that undermines the will of the people and Democracy itself. Transforming the vote into a gamewin at any cost, damn the rules or ethical behavior, Democracy has been turned into a winner-take-all cage-match like a pay-per-view wrestling event.

If we were to remove all the mischief-votes in yesterday's primary, Obama would have rightfully picked up more delegates and the will of the people would have been heard. But yesterday, the cancer spread to the hypocrites as they decided their will was more important than the will of the people.

Forward Wisconsin, spread the cancer of undermining democracy to the rest of the primaries. Or perhaps it was here, in Wisconsin's polling stations that Democracy proved that the will of the people can beat the cancer of corruption. The bigger question remains, has the cancer spread to the super-delegates too?

Thank you.

Charlie Koenen, Mequon