Endorsement: Eyon Biddle for Milwaukee Common Council District 15

The residents of the near North Side of Milwaukee have the opportunity to support an energetic, progressive candidate to the Milwaukee Common Council—Eyon Biddle. This special election will be held on Tuesday, April 29, to fill the 15th Aldermanic District seat, which was long held by Willie Hines.

Biddle is the political and organizing director for Service Employees International Union (SEIU) Local 150. When Biddle served on the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors, he and Supervisor Theo Lipscomb authored the Ready to Work Initiative, which has helped at least 500 people get job training and find positions in the construction and manufacturing industries, earning on average $18 an hour. That’s the kind of creative thinking and problem-solving skills that Biddle can bring to the Milwaukee Common Council. Biddle also recognizes the need for the city and its businesses to reach out to residents that are hard to employ, such as our communities of color, non-drivers, ex-offenders and young people. We agree with Biddle that if the city helps a business, they should be expected to help Milwaukee residents and taxpayers as well.

Since this is the only race on the ballot, it will likely have a low turnout and we urge readers in this district to head to the polls on April 29 to make their voices heard. Eyon Biddle promises to shake things up at City Hall and we hope that he gets the chance to do so.