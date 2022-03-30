Make Your Vote Count

Cavalier (Chevy) Johnson for Mayor of Milwaukee

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson

The Shepherd Express enthusiastically endorses Cavalier Johnson for Mayor of Milwaukee. Chevy Johnson showed real leadership on the common council. After his first re-election to the common council, he was then elected council president by his peers. When Mayor Tom Barrett resigned to become Ambassador to Luxembourg, Johnson became acting mayor. On Feb. 15, 2022, he comfortably won a seven-way primary with 42% of the vote, almost double the next highest candidate, Bob Donovan, who received 22% of the vote.

The residents of Milwaukee have a clear choice with one candidate, Johnson, who is looking forward and the other, Donovan, who is looking backward. Mayor of Milwaukee is a very difficult job and was made more difficult when Scott Walker was Governor. Walker and the Republican majority in the legislature passed legislation that made it near impossible for Milwaukee to raise the revenue necessary to run a modern large American city. At the same time, the legislature cut the amount of “shared revenue” coming back to Milwaukee from the state despite the city residents contributing much more to the state in tax dollars than it receives back.

Under these tough circumstances, mayors continuously need to spend the limited funds very efficiently. Acting Mayor Johnson has shown that he is continuously looking for successful programs that have worked in other American cities and adapt them to Milwaukee. These are programs that have been proven successful and are cost effective. Donovan has been running on a plan that he developed in his last run for mayor.

One major issue facing all major cities is addressing the increase in crime, especially violent crime. Across the nation since the pandemic started, crime has increased in every major city. Johnson is looking for solutions that work to lower violent crime now and attack the causes of that crime for the future. Donovan, on the other hand, has dusted off Richard Nixon’s failed approach of creating more fear and repression that may sound “tough on crime” but has shown to be a stunning failure. We can’t waste our time and money on costly failed programs while people are getting killed.

Milwaukee is fast becoming an up-and-coming major American city that was, for example, selected to host the National Democratic Convention in 2020, and is now a contender for the National Republican Convention in 2024. We need a mayor who is forward looking not one locked in a failed past.

Please Vote for Chevy Johnson for Mayor on April 5.

Second District Court of Appeals: Judge Lori Kornblum

Photo courtesy of Judge Kornblum Campaign Judge Lori Kornblum Judge Lori Kornblum

(The Second District encompasses the counties surrounding Milwaukee County)

Judge Lori Kornblum is the right choice for the Second District Court of Appeals. Appointed by Gov. Tony Evers in 2021, Judge Kornblum has dedicated her legal career to advocating on behalf of children in greatest need. She has committed to protecting our democracy, while her opponent publicly lists support from people actively trying to undo the 2020 election, including former Justice Gableman. Now more than ever, we need people, like Judge Kornblum, that will protect our democracy in our appellate courts.

Milwaukee County Supervisor Races

Supervisor District 1: Liz Sumner

Photo courtesy Friends of Liz Sumner Liz Sumner Liz Sumner

The Shepherd Express endorses incumbent Liz Sumner for re-election to the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors. Since she was elected in 2020, Liz has done an excellent job representing her constituency. She has an MBA from the University of Chicago and is an entrepreneur and small business owner in Shorewood. She’s smart and an excellent fit for the voters in the 1st District. She is very focused on issues related to our parks and the environment.

Please Vote for Supervisor Liz Sumner on April 5.

Supervisor District 2: Willie Johnson

Photo courtesy Willie Johnson Willie Johnson Willie Johnson

The Shepherd Express started endorsing candidates in 2000, the year Willie Johnson first ran for office. After his endorsement interview in 2000, the endorsement committee was very impressed; endorsing him was an easy decision. For the next 22 years, Johnson continued to impress us. He is a true public servant and works extraordinarily hard representing his central city district. Johnson won numerous awards for his expertise and dedication to social justice including the Marquis Who’s Who Distinguished Worldwide Humanitarian Award.

Please Vote for Supervisor Willie Johnson on April 5.

Supervisor District 3: Sheldon Wasserman

Photo courtesy Friends of Sheldon Wasserman Sheldon Wasserman Sheldon Wasserman

The Shepherd Express enthusiastically endorses Supervisor Sheldon Wasserman for re-election. Besides his work serving the community as an OB/GYN physician, Wasserman always wanted to do more for his community and served as a State Assemblyman for 14 years and then six years as a Milwaukee County Supervisor. He is currently Chair of the Parks Committee on the county board and understands that Milwaukee’s Park System is one of the finest in the country. For the past six years he has been working hard to protect and improve our parks, which he calls Milwaukee’s Crown Jewels. He also wants to continue to work on the county’s health care and transit systems.

Please Vote for Supervisor Sheldon Wasserman on April 5.

Supervisor District 12: Juan Miguel Martinez

Photo courtesy Juan Miguel Martinez Juan Miguel Martinez Juan Miguel Martinez

The two candidates that were the top vote getters in the primary have both made some mistakes and dumb statements in their younger years, including some exaggerated comments. Now that they are older and wiser, we need to look forward and evaluate what the candidates have done recently and what they believe in. The Shepherd is endorsing Juan Miguel Martinez because we believe he will represent the district. He is closely connected to his community and has the energy and commitment to serve the residents well. He is an organizer and is currently involved with various organizations in his community, including his work to curb reckless driving on 16th Street. He also wants to improve our parks, including restoring the Mitchell Park Domes, and to focus on transportation issues that are vital to his community. (For full disclosure: Juan Miguel has done some freelance writing for the Shepherd Express)