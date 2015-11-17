Wanted: More Help with Substance Abuse

Problem: Overdoses are at the highest level ever recorded in Milwaukee.

Solution: Let’s ensure prevention is timely, effective and available.

Substance use disorder is a major concern for families and community leaders across the state. Heroin-related deaths alone increased 72% in one year, yet overdoses from prescribed, legal drugs still cause far more deaths in Wisconsin than heroin. And what’s most concerning is that the majority of those with a substance use disorder started using drugs before they were 18.

The partial good news is that treatment has never been more available. Thanks to the Affordable Care Act—or Obamacare or the ACA—all insurance plans must now cover substance use disorder treatment, mental health treatment and free preventive services. But there’s still more our state can do because preventive services aren’t always available easily or in a timely manner.

Two policies must be changed to guarantee the lives and health of youth are protected.

The first policy change targets insurance companies. Obamacare requires all plans to cover treatment and prevention, but it’s less clear on who should deliver the service. There aren’t enough doctors to provide this kind of care to everyone who needs it. Insurance companies must allow not only doctors but nurses, social workers, health educators and more to help provide preventive substance use services. Because, while BadgerCare currently does cover that expanded list of providers, most insurance companies do not. Walker’s appointed insurance commissioner does not have this rule in place, but he could do it if he wanted to get serious about helping Wisconsinites with substance abuse disorders get treatment.

The second policy change is focused on schools. If we want to meet youth where they are, then substance use prevention needs to be in education settings just like mental health and school nursing are. To their credit, many schools are providing timely, effective substance use preventive services but they’re doing so on their own. The Walker administration has not only failed to provide funding to schools to cover these services, but they’ve actually cut funding for alcohol and other drug abuse (AODA) grants to schools.

Which makes no sense. The Wisconsin Initiative to Promote Healthy Lifestyles based out of UW-Madison has shown that each dollar spent on timely, effective substance-use prevention saves the health system $5 to $11. Prevention saves lives and money.

To make a real dent in substance use disorders, we need to go beyond Obamacare to deal with this major medical crisis before it’s too late.

Kevin Kane is the lead organizer at Citizen Action of Wisconsin and is one of the state’s noted experts on health care reform. The Shepherd ran his series Understanding Obamacare when the ACA was being implemented. The Shepherd and Citizen Action of Wisconsin will answer your questions about Obamacare during the next few weeks. Email your questions to editor@shepex.com.