Did Young Romney Impersonate a Police Officer?

Another witness steps forward

When Mitt Romney was a college freshman, he told fellow residents of his Stanford University dormitory that he sometimes disguised himself as a police officera crime in many states, including Michigan and California, where he then lived. And he had the uniform on display as proof.<br /><br />According to Robin Madden, who had also just arrived as a freshman, the startling incident began when Romney called him and two or three other residents into his room, saying, &quot;Come up, I want to show you something.&quot; When they entered Romney's room, &quot; laid out on his bed was a Michigan State Trooper's uniform,&quot; Madden said.<br /><br />Madden, a native Texan who graduated from Stanford in 1970 and went on to become a successful television producer and writer, has never forgotten that strange moment, which he has recounted to friends over the years as he observed his former classmate's political ascent. <em>The National Memo</em> learned of the incident from a longtime Madden friend to whom he had mentioned it years ago.<br /><br />Said Madden in a recent interview, &quot;[Romney] told us that he had gotten the uniform from his father,&quot; George Romney, then the governor of Michigan, whose security detail was staffed by uniformed troopers. &quot;He told us that he was using it to pull over drivers on the road. He also had a red flashing light that he would attach to the top of his white Rambler.&quot;<br /><br />In Madden's recollection, confirmed by his wife, Susan, who also attended Stanford during those years, &quot;We thought it was all pretty weird. We all thought, 'Wow, that's pretty creepy.' And after that, we didn't have much interaction with him,&quot; although both Madden and Romney were prep school boys living in the same dorm, called Rinconada.<br /><br />Other eyewitnesses have previously recalled Romney's alleged use of a police or trooper uniform in pranks during his high school years at the exclusive Cranbrook Schools in Bloomfield Hills, Mich.<br /><br />Phillip Maxwell, a prep school buddy, told <em>The</em> <em>New Republic</em> in 2008 that Romney had pulled over students from a girls' school next door to Cranbrook while wearing a police uniform as a prank. Other former classmates described Mitt as a &quot;happy-go-lucky guy known less for his achievements and more for his pranks.&quot;<br /><br /> <p> </p> <p align="center" style="text-align: center;"><strong>'A Terrible Thing to Do'<br /><br /></strong></p> <p>In <em>The Real Romney</em>, a biography published by <em>Boston Globe</em> reporters Michael Kranish and Scott Helman this year, another former friend recalled how Romney had &quot;put a siren on top of his car and chased two of his friends who were driving around with their dates.&quot; The two friends were in on the scheme, but the girls were not. There was beer in the car trunk, according to a prearranged plan. Mitt told his two counterparts to get out of their vehicle and into his car. Then they drove off, leaving the girls behind.<br /><br />&quot;It was a terrible thing to do,&quot; said one of his accomplices, a Cranbrook classmate named Graham McDonald.<br /><br />To some observers, Romney's alleged masquerading as a cop to intimidate innocent drivers shows a character defect that is also revealed by other bullying incidents during his youth. When those incidents were disclosed in <em>The Washington Post</em> earlier this year, Romney issued an apology of sorts, stating that he had done &quot;stupid&quot; things and was sorry if he had harmed anyone.<br /><br />While he may have believed that his cop antics were harmless, Romney may well have been breaking the law merely by donning a police uniformcommitting a crime if he pretended to be a cop and committing a felony if he did so more than once. In both California and Michigan, any person convicted of fraudulently impersonating a police officer may be sentenced to up to one year in prison.<br /><br />The Romney campaign did not respond to multiple requests for comment.<br /><br />Following his sophomore year at Stanford, young Mitt left and never went back. For more than two years, he served as a Mormon missionary in Francethus avoiding the obligation to wear a very different uniform in Vietnam.<em><br /><br />With reporting by Kyle Roerink.<br /><br />© 2012 Creators.com</em></p>