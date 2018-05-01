Saving Our Democracy: May 3-9, 2018

The Shepherd Express serves as a clearinghouse for all activities in the greater Milwaukee area that peacefully push back against discriminatory, reactionary or authoritarian actions and policies of the Donald Trump administration, as well as other activities by all those who seek to thwart social justice. We will publicize and promote actions, demonstrations, planning meetings, teach-ins, party-building meetings, drinking-discussion get-togethers and any other actions that are directed toward fighting back to preserve our liberal democratic system.

Saturday, May 5

Voter and Civic Engagement Campaign @ Acción Ciudadana de Wisconsin (221 S. Second St.), 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Acción Ciudadana de Wisconsin, Latino Voting Bloc of Wisconsin and Citizen Action of Wisconsin have organized a weekly Saturday campaign of knocking on doors and phone banking to get people thinking about the 2018 elections. Volunteers can go out and talk to voters about the issues that they care about and get them involved in different events happening in the community.

Peace Action Wisconsin: Stand for Peace @ The corner of Howell and Layton avenues, noon-1 p.m.

Every Saturday from noon-1 p.m., concerned citizens join with Peace Action Wisconsin to protest war and, quite literally, “Stand for Peace.” Signs will be provided for those who need them. Protesters are encouraged to stick around for conversation and coffee afterward.

Domestic Human Trafficking 101 @ Brookfield Public Library (1900 N. Calhoun Road), 1-2:30 p.m.

The Redeem and Restore Center will host an overview of what domestic human trafficking is and what can be done about it. Attendees will watch Chosen, a 20-minute documentary about human trafficking, and receive volunteer training.

Dontre Day @ Red Arrow Park (920 N. Water St.), noon-5 p.m.

Since Dontre Hamilton was killed four years ago in Red Arrow Park by a Milwaukee police officer, the Hamilton family and other community members have come together for a day of dance, music, poetry, love and respect to encourage change and inspire others.

March for Cannabis @ MacArthur Square Parking Structure (841 N. James Lovell St.), 1-4 p.m.

Milwaukee’s eighth annual March for Cannabis will begin at MacArthur Square Park and make its way Downtown. Speakers include Eric Marsch of Southeast Wisconsin NORML, Rick Banks of Black Leaders Organizing for Communities, Tiffany Anderson of the Greater Milwaukee Green Party, State Rep. David Bowen and several pro-cannabis candidates for governor.

Syrian and Palestinian Refugee Fundraiser @ Islamic Society of Milwaukee (4707 S. 13th St.), 7 p.m.

The Hanan Refugee Relief Group will host a fundraiser to benefit Syrian and Palestinian refugees in Jordan. Ruba Sarsour will discuss the group’s past, present and future projects. Dinner and entertainment will be provided.

5 de Mayo @ Riverwest Public House (815 E. Locust St.), 9 p.m.-midnight

Voces de la Frontera will join the Riverwest Public House for a special Cinco de Mayo build-your-own happy hour featuring a raffle, scavenger hunt and spoken word skits. Reggae fusion band They GuanUs will also perform.

Monday, May 7

Community Listening Session with Rep. Jonathan Brostoff and Sen. Chris Larson @ Milwaukee Public Library (2320 N. Cramer St.), 1-2:30 p.m.

Rep. Jonathan Brostoff and Sen. Chris Larson will come together to hold a public listening session open to all citizens. These sessions are a great way to speak directly to those representing you in Madison, Wis., and listen to the concerns of your neighbors.

Tuesday, May 8

MeToo: Taking a Stand Against Women’s Oppression @ Milwaukee Public Library (906 W. Historic Mitchell St.), 6-7:30 p.m.

Author, activist and journalist Nicole Colson will speak at this Milwaukee International Socialist Organization event about how socialists understand sexism. This talk is part of the Socialism Tour 2018.

Across the Divide: Foxconn Forum @ The Prairie School (4050 Lighthouse Drive, Wind Point), 6:30-8 p.m.

WUWM’s Mitch Teich and the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel’s Erin Richards will moderate a panel on Foxconn. Panelists include WUWM environmental reporter Susan Bence and Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reporters Jason Stein and Rick Rommell. The event is free, but an RSVP is required.

