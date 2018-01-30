Hopes Grow for Cleansing Wisconsin Wave

× Expand In a stunning upset in a special State Senate election in the rural 10th District in Northern Wisconsin in January 2018, Democrat Patty Schachtner won by nine points over Republican State Rep. Adam Jarchow

Nobody wants to jinx it, but optimism is quietly growing that Wisconsin may be on the leading edge of a cleansing wave that could become a tsunami by next November—washing away Gov. Scott Walker and right-wing control of the Wisconsin Legislature as well as unchecked Republican power nationally.

The most recent positive indicator (which drew national attention) was a stunning Democratic upset in a special State Senate election in the rural 10th District in Northern Wisconsin. Democrat Patty Schachtner won by nine points over Republican State Rep. Adam Jarchow, doing so deep in Donald Trump country in five counties along the Minnesota border between Eau Claire and Superior. Trump won the district by 17 points only one year ago.

It was November 2016 when incumbent Republican State Sen. Sheila Harsdorf also won big in the district with 63% of the vote; Harsdorf opened up the seat a year later by joining Walker’s administration as Wisconsin Secretary of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection. Schachtner’s winning margin may have been surprising, but as a candidate, she looked a lot like other Democratic candidates around the country who have been pulling off victories in Republican districts. Schachtner’s election was the 34th pick-up for Democrats in elections across the country in the current election cycle—compared to only four seats Republicans have flipped from blue to red.

Deep Community Roots

Schachtner, like many other successful Democrats, was a woman with a background in health care and deep roots in her community. She was chief medical examiner for St. Croix County and a former EMT. In Virginia’s recent Democratic election sweep, voters elected a doctor as their governor and 15 Democrats to legislative seats in previously Republican-held districts. The majority of new legislators were women who campaigned on protecting and expanding health care. Democrats can thank Republicans’ failed attempts at destroying health care for making that the top concern of voters in election exit polls.

Schachtner’s victory came despite the Republican candidate outspending her by more than $100,000 as outside contributions poured into the district from the billionaire Koch brothers and other wealthy Republican funders. A strong Democratic candidate and energized voters can overcome the major advantages Republicans count on to win elections: large donations from right-wing billionaires and corruptly gerrymandered Republican districts.

Two of Wisconsin’s most successful Republican governors expressed alarm over the election. Walker was one, calling the election “a wake-up call for Republicans,” but, of course, when a candidate suggests his own campaign is in danger, it’s usually just a fundraising ploy meaning “Send me more money!” Former Gov. Tommy Thompson was probably more sincere, warning Republicans: “We’re going to have one hell of a tough fight on our hands, and I’m not going to sugarcoat it because they [Democrats] are much more organized, much more energized and much more passionate” than Republicans are. Will Jordan, a Democratic pollster at Global Strategy Group, tweeted an even stronger warning: “I don’t want to read too much into it, but if the rest of Wisconsin swung as much as tonight’s special election, Scott Walker would lose by 25 points.”

Energizing Voters

Whittling down the mob of Democratic candidates eager to run against Walker will take a while, but the more progressive candidates who make the case against Walker, the better. More candidates reaching out for support throughout the state on more issues will energize and engage more voters. Republicans are the ones who want to prevent voters from participating in democracy.

It will be obvious soon enough who emerges from a pack of potential Democratic candidates that includes Superintendent of Schools Tony Evers, State Rep. Dana Wachs (Eau Claire), Madison Mayor Paul Soglin, political activist Mike McCabe, firefighter union leader Mahlon Mitchell, State Sen. Kathleen Vinehout (Alma), former state party chairman Matt Flynn, former State Rep. Kelda Roys (Madison) and Milwaukee businessman Andy Gronik.

In the meantime, Walker himself is suddenly embracing Democratic ideas he and Republicans legislators completely shut out for eight years. Walker now wants to close the horrific Lincoln Hills juvenile prison complex he created where children have been raped and physically abused throughout his administration. After supporting Republican attempts to destroy the Affordable Care Act (so-called Obamacare), Walker now proposes spending $200 million in state and federal funds to hold down rising insurance premiums in the state expected as a result.

Democrats should certainly support every rare opportunity to pass decent Democratic legislation as long as Walker is governor. But anyone who welcomes humane Democratic policies in the incarceration of children or, say, Walker’s recent reversal of his gutting of education spending—a move that was originally advocated by Tony Evers—should accept no substitutes. Go straight for the election of a Democratic governor and Democratic legislators.

There are candidates and activists organizing right now throughout the state in districts where moribund Republican incumbents have never had to worry about strong, legitimate challengers or energized voters. You can change your state and your nation.