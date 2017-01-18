Enriching Women's Lives at Woman UP!

Sandra Hoeft, a sales director with Mary Kay, shares that she has partnered with Woman UP! because the values of Mary Kay and Woman UP! are in perfect alignment.

Join us at the 4th Annual Woman UP! presented by Aurora Health Care for a day that celebrates YOU!

Sat., Feb. 11, 2017

10am - 4pm

Wisconsin State Fair Park Expo Center

• Mingle with over 250 vendors

• Sample delicious foods and drinks from a variety of Milwaukee’s finest restaurants, chocolatiers and wineries.

• Watch expert presentations in Health and Wellness, DIY, Finance, Fitness and more!

• Enjoy a fashion show hosted by Milwaukee Fashion Week that will feature local designers, models and stylists.

Tickets: http://www.shepherdtickets.com/events/39625784/woman-up-2017