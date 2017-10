Senior offensive lineman Kraig Urbik was named a First-Team All-American by ESPN.com.

Writer Ivan Maisel named his very own All-American list.

Urbik was also honored by the Big Ten as a consensus second-team All-Big Ten selection this season after earning the same honors in 2007.

He was a team captain this season. He started 45 straight games before being injured late in the season. The Badgers' bowl game will be his 50th career start in cardinal and white.

Congrats!