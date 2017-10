Former Badger and Hobey Baker Award winner Blake Geoffrion made it official today when he signed a two-year entry-level contract with the Nashville Predators. Per the Preds release, Blake became the first Tenneessee native to be signed to an NHL contract. He is also the only Tenneessean to be drafted. Go to their release for all the impressive stats on Blake: http://predators.nhl.com/club/news.htm?id=531713 Congrats to him!