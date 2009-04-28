Remember as the season got started and people were questioning whether or not Braun's "slow start" had to do with his intercostal/back issues and fans were wondering what to do about the heart of the order's lagging numbers?

Heading into this current road trip, Braun was hitting just .212. Even after his 5-for-5 night, the 3-4-5 spots in the order was 28-for-141 this season, good for a .199 batting average.

Of course, since then Braun has picked it up. He had 8 hits in Philly - he was retired just twice in the series.

Through two games in Houston, Braun was 5-for-9 and now that dismal .212 BA has climbed to .359 in just 8 games.