Brewers announce 40th anniversary plans - and some uni news

The Milwaukee Brewers will celebrate their 40th Anniversary season with numerous special events and promotions to mark the milestone.

The Brewers will host four "Retro Weekends" during the 2010 season, designating one decade to each weekend to highlight that specific era in Brewers history. The first of the four Retro Weekends will honor the 1970s Brewers teams during the weekend of May 14 - 16 when the Brewers take on the Philadelphia Phillies at Miller Park. The following month, when the Brewers face the Seattle Mariners over the weekend of June 25 - 27, the Brewers will look back to the 1980s. Then, throughout the weekend of July 23 - 25 when the Brewers play the Washington Nationals, the team will honor the Brewers of the 1990s. The celebration will culminate when the team recognizes the 2000s during the weekend of August 27 - 29 as the Brewers play the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Each weekend will feature the return of alumni from those decades, and on the first three Fridays, the current Brewers will don retro Brewers uniforms from the celebrated era. On each Sunday of the Retro Weekend, all fans will receive a Bobblehead representing one of the greatest moments in the Club's history. To supplement the special uniforms and all-fan giveaways, the in-game experience during those Retro Weekends will include trivia, music and costume contests reflective of the particular decade.

But the better, more exciting news for Uni-Nerds like myself is that the Brewers may cease being one of the few major league teams to not have their city name on their away jersey.

From John Okray, fellow uni-nerd, came the message that he commented on the Brewers Facebook fan page about the 40th Anniversary logo, saying:

“Love the logo. you guys do a great job at the marketing department! Is this logo going to be a patch on the uniforms? Also, is “Milwaukee” going to be on the away uniforms this year? The city name has not been on the away uniform since the transition to Miller Park.”

To my huge surprise, the admin. of the Brewers fan page messaged back and said:

“John – The patch will be on all uniforms this year. Also, stay tuned for some “Milwaukee” uniform news. Your wish might come true.”

John thinks this was the Brewers’ way of saying yes without giving anything away.

He has given me some other “insider” type information that will be used in my Monday and Tuesday posts over at BrewCrewBall.com. Make sure you check the site both afternoons for lots and lots of uni talk.

I didn't see this initially, but there's already a breakdown of unis that will be worn, alumni who will be there and the bobbles that will be given away.

1970s Retro Weekend

· May 14 – Brewers will wear reproductions of the home 1972-77 uniforms with "BREWERS" in royal blue block letters on the jersey front and the yellow "M" logo on the cap. The Phillies will wear light blue '70s road uniforms. Alumni Gorman Thomas and Jim Colborn are scheduled to attend and participate in a pre-game autograph session.

· May 16 – All Fan Bobblehead Giveaway, courtesy of the Milk Marketing Board: Hank Aaron hitting his 755th and final home run as a member of the Brewers.

· "40 Years/40 Moments" – Brewers Greatest Moments of the 1970s will be revealed throughout the weekend on FS Wisconsin.

1980s Retro Weekend

· June 25 – Brewers to wear reproductions of the home 1978-89 uniforms, highlighted by pinstripes with "BREWERS" block letters on the front and a ball & glove logo hat. The Mariners will wear light blue road uniforms worn from '81 to '84. Alumni Robin Yount and Paul Molitor are scheduled to attend and participate in a pre-game autograph session.

· June 27 – All Fan Bobblehead Giveaway, courtesy of Red Prairie: Cecil Cooper's base hit to drive home the winning runs in Game Five of the 1982 ALCS.

· "40 Years/40 Moments" – Brewers Greatest Moments of the 1980s will be revealed throughout the weekend on FS Wisconsin.

1990s Retro Weekend

· July 23 – Brewers to wear reproductions of the home 1997-99 uniforms, featuring "BREWERS" in block letters on the front, while the cap features an "MB" logo. The Nationals will be wearing their current uniforms. Alumni Greg Vaughn and Jeff Cirillo are scheduled to attend and participate in a pre-game autograph session.

· July 25 – All Fan Bobblehead Giveaway: Robin Yount recording his 3000th career base hit.

· "40 Years/40 Moments" – Brewers Greatest Moments of the 1990s will be revealed throughout the weekend on FS Wisconsin.

2000s Retro Weekend

· August 27 – Brewers and Pirates to wear current uniforms. Alumni Geoff Jenkins and Bob Wickman are scheduled to attend and participate in a pre-game autograph session.

· August 29 – All Fan Bobblehead Giveaway, courtesy of Palermo's: CC Sabathia securing the final out of the final regular season, playoff-clinching game in 2008.

· "40 Years/40 Moments" – Brewers Greatest Moments of the 2000s will be revealed throughout the weekend on FS Wisconsin.