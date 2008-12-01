Brewers and arbitration

The Brewers offered arby today to Brian Shouse, Ben Sheets and CC Sabathia. They declined to offer it to Eric Gagne.

While we obviously wanted to offer it to CC, things become a little muddier in terms of Sheets.

While the Brewers likely offered arby to all three in order to secure supplemental draft picks should they leave Milwaukee, they've also tied themselves into a good size $11 million or so salary for Sheets.

It's risky, but it looks like the Brewers are rolling the dice that someone will offer Ben more money than he'd be making here.