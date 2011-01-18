Brewers avoid arbitration with Fielder, Parra

Prince Fielder has become the highest-ever paid Brewer. He signed a one-year, $15.5 million dollar contract to avoid his final year of arbitration with the club.

The previously highest-paid Brewer was Zach Greinke, at $13.5 million.

Prince's contract includes a $100,000 bonus if he's named MVP, as well as $75,000 for coming in second and $50,000 for coming in third in MVP voting. He receives $50,000 for an All-Star election and $25,000 for an All-Star election. $25,000 if he is the MVP of the League Championship Series, $25,000 if he's MVP of the World Series and $50,000 for getting a Golden Glove.

Manny Parra signed a one-year, $1.2 million contract, also avoiding arbitration.