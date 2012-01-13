Brewers avoid arbitration with Kottaras, Gomez, Parra

Three of the Brewers eight arbitration eligible players have recently signed one-year contracts.

George Kottaras signed in mid-December. The terms of the contract have not become available. He will likely be the back-up catcher behind Jonathan Lucroy again this season. Kottaras, 28, batted .252 with five homers and six doubles in 49 games last season. He also hit for the cycle in 2011.

Carlos Gomez's one-year will earn him in the neighborhood of $2 million, a raise from his salary of $1.5 million last season. Gomez missed much of the second-half of the season after he broke his collarbone. He's expected to platoon in center field with Nyjer Morgan, who is also arby eligible but has yet to sign.

From Brewers.com: "Gomez was arbitration-eligible for the third time, and will have a fourth year of eligibility because he entered the process as a "Super 2" player with the Twins after the 2009 campaign. He finished the 2011 regular season with a .225 average, eight home runs, 24 RBIs and 16 stolen bases in 94 games.

Gomez had an excellent postseason, going 5-for-17 with three runs scored, including the 10th-inning run in Game 5 of the National League Division Series that propelled the Brewers to the next round."

Manny Parra, who missed all of 2011 with back and elbow problems, was signed today, but again, the details haven't been released.

At one time, Parra was the Brewers top pitching prospect. He has since been moved from a starting role to the bullpen and did have some success there in 2010. Parra earned $1.2 million last season and is expected to get the same payday this year.