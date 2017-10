This was expected, but after the final day passed to offer players arbitration, the Brewers allowed Chris Capuano to enter the Free Agent market, though they've expressed interest in bringing him back.

Capuano had his second Tommy John surgery this past season and it will be interesting to see what kind of shape his arm is in and whether he can return to form.

The Brewers did, however, offer arbitration to Prince Fielder, Corey Hart, Seth McClung, Dave Bush and Rickie Weeks.