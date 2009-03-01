Brewers Spring Training Updates

The Journal has had a string of articles highlighting individual players on the roster that's worth checking out.

Ryan Braun

Prince Fielder

J.J. Hardy

Mike Cameron

Corey Hart

Bill Hall

Rickie Weeks

Trot Nixon and Chris Duffy

Manny Parra

Bench Players - specifically Mike Lamb and Craig Counsell

Also, draft pick Brett Lawrie, who was a catcher when drafted, obviously realizes that Rickie Weeks' position is tenuous at best and the Brewers have no options behind him in the minors, because he asked the team to let him become a second baseman.

ESPN.com has a list of position battles and highlights Bill Hall's not-so-solid position as the team's second baseman, mentioning Mike Lamb, Craig Counsell and Mat Gamel has other options.

SI.com says Tony Gwynn, Jr. could be out for a month with his shoulder impingement.

The Brewers signed Carlos Villanueva and Mike Rivera to one-year deals, leaving Yovanni Gallardo as the only pre-arby (and really, the only guy on the 40-man) without a contract.